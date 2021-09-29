Sevaro Selected by Montana Hospital Association as Preferred Stroke Care Provider

BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevaro , a data-driven telestroke and teleneurology company, was recently endorsed by the Montana Hospital Association (MHA) as the preferred choice in stroke care optimization. Through this endorsement, Sevaro will be listed as the MHA's only preferred stroke care provider.

The MHA is a hospital member organization that nominates vendors through a rigorous and lengthy vetting process, identifying revolutionary breakthroughs in healthcare solutions. The association collects organizational background, testimonials, references, offerings, and other essential company details.

Sevaro was selected based on their outstanding contributions to the telehealth industry. In early 2021, the company launched its groundbreaking 45 second response time through its Sevaro OneCall solution. When paired with their vascular neurologists, Sevaro has been able to significantly reduce hospitals' door-to-needle (DTN) times to 30 minutes or less.

"When it comes to improving the health outcomes of the communities we serve, Montana's hard-working hospitals are as innovative and resourceful as it gets," said Sean Becker, VP of Shared Services for the Montana Hospital Association. "Sevaro, a proven, data-driven telestroke solution, is a powerful rural health partner when every second matters. Rural patients now have access to state-of-the-art, life-saving neurological interventions where they live, work, and raise their families."

Sevaro is excited about the MHA partnership and looks forward to improving patient outcomes in rural areas of the state.

"We applaud the Montana Hospital Association for its commitment to stroke patients, as stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in Montana," said Dr. Rajiv Narula, Chief Medical Officer of Sevaro Health. "We are excited to bring the same level of stroke care to Montanians that we've delivered for other rural and urban areas across the country through telemedicine. We aim to assist hospitals of all sizes either through our standalone technologies to optimize stroke programs or by providing expertise through vascular neurologists 24/7."

Sevaro is revolutionizing the telestroke space, helping healthcare organizations succeed in their stroke measures and optimize their programs for stroke certification. The company has also released Sevaro OneCall and Sevaro Synapse to empower existing telestroke programs to achieve better patient outcomes. Sevaro OneCall connects hospitals with vascular neurologists within 45 seconds, while Sevaro Synapse enables real-time stroke data capture and analysis for any stroke program.

MHA's endorsement will help raise greater awareness of Sevaro's ongoing developments and services, fostering greater accountability and trust in patients, their families, and healthcare providers.

About Sevaro Health

Sevaro revolutionized and personalized teleneurology with one goal: to enable partner hospitals to enhance stroke care and save lives. Sevaro OneCall™ technology connects hospital staff directly to an on-call vascular neurologist in 45 seconds, eliminating call centers, and saving time when time is everything. Sevaro's singular, relentless focus on teleneurology and doing it better (and faster) than anyone had ever dreamed has resulted in the industry's fastest response, imaging review, and door-to-needle times, and the very best patient outcomes. Sevaro is a physician-led organization with an unwavering commitment to providing actionable data, and to treating partners and patients like family.

About Montana Hospital Association

The Montana Hospital Association (MHA) is a nonprofit organization with more than eighty members, including 100% of Montana's hospitals, that provide the full spectrum of healthcare services. This includes hospital inpatient and outpatient services, skilled nursing facilities, home health, hospice, physician services, assisted living, senior housing, and insurance services. MHA Ventures, Inc. is the for-profit subsidiary of MHA, created to deliver solutions that improve patient care, reduce operating costs and strengthen the financial viability of Montana's hospitals. Learn more at MTHA.org .

