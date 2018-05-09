Sevatec Appoints Steven Smith as Sr. Vice President, Federal Civilian Programs

"We are thrilled to welcome Steve to the Sevatec Family" said Michael Dallara, Sevatec Chief Operating Officer. "With his robust government and industry experience in modernizing federal IT systems, along with his deep relationships and insights across the industry, Steve will further strengthen Sevatec's reputation as an industry-leading, next generation national security firm."

Smith's transition to Sevatec continues his highly successful 35-year career, having previously held senior posts at the White House Communications Agency (WHCA), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), and the US Army. Most recently, he supported the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as CIO (acting), and DOC's National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) in its mission to establish a nationwide, interoperable public safety communications network that equips first responders to save lives and protect U.S. communities (FirstNet).

"It's an exciting time to be at Sevatec, with their impressive presence as a market leader supporting mission-critical systems for federal clients," said Smith. "I joined Sevatec because of their advanced capabilities, exceptional past performance, and core values that underpin their reputation for excellence, enabling them to succeed in this fast-paced and complex IT industry. Their strong focus on the adoption of Agile processes and unparalleled service culture continues to make them the leading-edge IT integrator to watch."

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, DevSecOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Bigger Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

