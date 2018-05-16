Sevatec Awarded Task Order to Provide Cyber Security Defense Services for USCIS' Critical Immigration Infrastructure and Data

Sevatec leads with Agile best practices and a multi-faceted team of security engineers to provide security analytics, enterprise security solutions architecture and engineering, and DevSecOps services for the USCIS Cyber Defense Branch (CDB) of the Office of Information Technology (OIT), Information Security Division (ISD).

CSDS, in addition to the recently awarded USCIS Transformation, Integration, and Configuration Services (TICS) II contract, expands the firm's business with DHS. "Sevatec has long demonstrated its commitment to USCIS's mission and an ability to work seamlessly across its many components," remarked Chris Cole, Sevatec Senior Vice President, DHS and National Intelligence. "We are honored to continue providing critical technology solutions for the important work of USCIS and its Cyber Defense Branch."

In support of the CSDS program, Sevatec leverages knowledge of the DHS and USCIS domains, built through years of experience on multiple programs, including the Data and Business Intelligence Services (DBIS) program and Identity, Credential and Access Management (ICAM) contracts. This understanding, combined with technical expertise in cybersecurity, Agile and DevSecOps practices, and cloud solutions enables delivery of superior services in support of the USCIS OIT mission.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, DevSecOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Bigger Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sevatec-awarded-task-order-to-provide-cyber-security-defense-services-for-uscis-critical-immigration-infrastructure-and-data-300649666.html

SOURCE Sevatec

Related Links

www.sevatec.com

