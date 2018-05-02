Sevatec CEO Sonny Kakar Awarded Americanism Medal by Daughters of the American Revolution, DC Chapter

"Receiving the Americanism Medal from the DCDAR, one of the premiere patriotic organizations in America, is truly humbling," said Mr. Kakar. "I am thankful to my family and my faith for the inspiration to serve others by welcoming well-intentioned immigrants to this country in the spirit of inclusiveness. It is my hope that this recognition will inspire and encourage others to honor the 'can-do' spirit of immigrant patriots who have fueled so much innovation and economic growth in America."

An immigrant himself, Mr. Kakar's entrepreneurial spirit and support of Washington DC area communities contributed to his receipt of this award. As Sevatec's founder, he has grown the company into a premier leading-edge IT national security firm, recently recognized as one of the Virginia Chamber of Commerce's Fantastic 50.

"Mr. Kakar's corporate leadership and volunteer work made him an ideal candidate for the Americanism Medal," said Janet McFarland, State Regent, DCDAR. ""From Sonny's work with the foreign-born community through civil rights organizations, to his travels outside the US to help provide medical care to those in developing countries through Operation Walk, he has shown tremendous leadership, service, trustworthiness, and patriotism. Most importantly, we were wowed by his creation of SevaTruck - and his commitment to serve hot, nutritious meals to underserved children and veterans in the Capital region through a mobile food truck."

