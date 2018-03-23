Sevatec Expands Immigration Data Sciences Portfolio

Sevatec will contribute data science expertise, design enhancements and Agile support, with a primary objective of analyzing and measuring Key Performance Parameters (KPPs) for the USCIS Electronic Immigration System (ELIS) program. Sevatec's expertise in immigration domain knowledge, technical skills, and Agile analytics best practices will provide valuable support as ELIS advances its modernization and transformation from legacy, paper-based processes to next generation, electronic data-driven processes.

"As USCIS continues to strengthen, secure and modernize immigration and citizenship operations, we are honored to support USCIS' mission critical systems and applications," said Lisa Spory, Sevatec Vice President of National Security and Immigration Programs. "Our combined expertise in providing deeper insight into USCIS's data and processes will further drive efficiency and improvement for reduced costs and enhanced security."

Sevatec's TDSS team will utilize a variety of analytical and visualization tools, to include emerging big data technologies (Apache Spark and Databricks) currently being implemented at USCIS by the Sevatec Data and Business Intelligence Support Services (DBIS) III team.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, DevSecOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

