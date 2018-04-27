Sevatec is Seven-Time Winner of Prestigious "Fantastic 50" Award

"Receiving the Fantastic 50 Award for our seventh time is a reflection of our highly dedicated, talented, and service-oriented employees who consistently represent us so well," said Rubin. "Our full embrace of Agile practices delivers measurable value for our customers, and is anchored in our sweeping business agility transformation that fuels Sevatec's growth. As we continue to innovate and mature, we thank the Virginia Chamber of Commerce for this compelling reminder of where we have been, how far we have come, and the bright future that lies ahead."

Fantastic 50 companies must be privately held, with headquarters in Virginia, and show revenues between $200,000 and $200 million. Winners are judged based on sales and revenue growth over a four-year period with verification of all award entries conducted by the accounting firm of Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP.

"We're honored to be recognized again with the Fantastic 50 Award in this competitive market because it validates Sevatec's unwavering commitment to service and excellence," said Sonny Kakar, Founder and CEO of Sevatec. "Delivering outstanding customer service by working alongside our federal clients to strengthen public safety, protect national security, and bring efficiency and cost savings to taxpayers is the cornerstone for our long-term success."

Winners of the award are selected for their entrepreneurial success and contribution to Virginia's economic vitality. The recipients of this award will be recognized in the May issue of Virginia Business magazine.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in Agile, DevSecOps, data sciences, cyber engineering, and cloud solutions. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "Inspired to Serve a Higher Purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions focuses on homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sevatec-is-seven-time-winner-of-prestigious-fantastic-50-award-300638212.html

SOURCE Sevatec, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.sevatec.com

