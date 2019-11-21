Sevatec Receives $20M Data and Business Intelligence Award from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
Firm will support the continued improvement of DHS's Consolidated Asset Portfolio and Sustainability Information System (CAPSIS) under Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC)
Nov 21, 2019, 07:27 ET
FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Sevatec a task order valued at approximately $20M under the Unrestricted GSA Alliant 2 GWAC to support the development, operations, maintenance, and management of CAPSIS. The CAPSIS program provides a centralized database of DHS' real property inventory and detailed asset information to the Office of the Chief Readiness Support Officer (OCRSO). OCRSO utilizes CAPSIS to conduct comprehensive analysis and reporting using current and historical DHS property data and weigh its performance against operational, logistical, environmental and energy regulations, business practices, and other standards.
Since supporting the CAPSIS program in 2015, Sevatec has used Agile approaches to significantly enhance analytics and reporting capabilities, expand data sources, improve data quality, and automate processes and reporting to meet energy and sustainability reporting requirements. Sevatec also implemented the program's GeoExplorer tool, a geospatial visualization capability that improves incident response capabilities and allows DHS to forecast the impact of natural disasters or other events on operational readiness of Department-wide facilities, assets, and personnel.
"Our team has partnered with DHS over the past few years to implement advanced data warehouse, business intelligence, and geospatial technology solutions," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's CEO. "Looking to the future, we are excited to experiment with embedded cloud tools and technologies to accelerate and expand the insight DHS needs to make smart, timely decisions."
About Sevatec
Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," our mission-critical technology solutions support homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.
To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.
SOURCE Sevatec
Share this article