Sevatec Receives $20M Data and Business Intelligence Award from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Since supporting the CAPSIS program in 2015, Sevatec has used Agile approaches to significantly enhance analytics and reporting capabilities, expand data sources, improve data quality, and automate processes and reporting to meet energy and sustainability reporting requirements. Sevatec also implemented the program's GeoExplorer tool, a geospatial visualization capability that improves incident response capabilities and allows DHS to forecast the impact of natural disasters or other events on operational readiness of Department-wide facilities, assets, and personnel.

"Our team has partnered with DHS over the past few years to implement advanced data warehouse, business intelligence, and geospatial technology solutions," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's CEO. "Looking to the future, we are excited to experiment with embedded cloud tools and technologies to accelerate and expand the insight DHS needs to make smart, timely decisions."

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," our mission-critical technology solutions support homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

