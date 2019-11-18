Sevatec Recognized for Corporate Philanthropy for 4th Consecutive Year

FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Business Journal has once again recognized Sevatec as one of the DC Region's most active and inspirational companies that make a difference in its community through volunteer hours and financial giving.

The mid-tier Government contracting firm, whose name is derived from the Punjabi word "seva" meaning "inspired to serve," remains active and committed to community involvement. "Since our inception, our dedication to active community engagement, volunteering, and charitable giving has been the defining character of our employees and the hallmark of our corporate culture," said Sonny Kakar, CEO and Founder of Sevatec. "As the company has grown, so has our ability and capacity to making a difference. It's one of the reasons we created SevaTruck, a fully licensed and operational food truck that serves free meals to at risk youth and veterans."

Established in 2015 by Kakar, the SevaTruck Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger. In partnership with local area food banks, shelters, and nonprofit organizations, SevaTruck serves balanced meals to children and veterans facing food insecurity across the Washington DC metro region 3-4 times per week. "Our employees want to be part of an organization that prioritizes mission, community and giving back. SevaTruck is supported primarily by Sevatec and community volunteers and has served more than 63,000 meals in our local communities since its inception."

Learn how you can volunteer with SevaTruck by visiting www.sevatruck.org.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," we dedicate ourselves to serving critical missions in support of homeland and law enforcement agencies, civilian agencies, and defense agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit http://www.sevatec.com.

SOURCE Sevatec

Related Links

www.sevatec.com

