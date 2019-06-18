Sevatec Teams with Excella to Provide IT Support Services to the Office of Personnel Management

FAIRFAX, Va., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevatec, as part of the Excella team, has been awarded a $292M blanket purchase agreement (BPA) from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) supporting the Office of the Chief Information Officer. Under the BPA, Sevatec will provide Systems Development Support Services for the Human Resources Solutions/HRS Information Technology Program Office (HRSITPMO).

The BPA performance period consists of one base and four option years, including support for systems analysis and architecture; development; enhancement, systems testing and maintenance; IT systems hosting environment support; database and systems administration; and project management support to OPM's office of the chief information officer.

"Our success as a trusted technology partner to OPM has made our continued partnership possible," said Sonny Kakar, CEO at Sevatec. "We have supported the deployment of learning management systems for OPM under the USALearning contract since 2014, and other OPM programs since 2004. We look forward to working together with Excella to support, migrate and modernize OPM's Human Resource systems and processes."

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading technology firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," our portfolio of mission-critical technology solutions includes homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, Office of Personnel Management, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

To learn more about Sevatec, visit www.sevatec.com.

SOURCE Sevatec

