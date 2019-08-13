Sevatec to Provide Application Systems Development with Dynanet under Office of Personnel Management (OPM) Enhancements, and Administration for Electronic Privacy Information Center (EPIC) Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevatec will provide software engineering support to Dynanet under their recently awarded contract from OPM. The contract includes managing a large scale mission-critical application systems for the OPM Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIB) Information Technology Program Management Office (ITPMO) via a $40 million contract with OPM. Award is for one year, with four one-year options.

OPM's OCIO/NB ITPMO provides background investigation products and services to NBIB customer agencies that are utilized as a basis for making security, suitability, and fitness determinations required by Executive Orders, other rules and regulations.

Services Sevatec will provide under the contract include .Net development, development of imaging components, web server components, component interfaces using EMC Captiva Input Accel, database components (Oracle PL/SQL, Microsoft SQL), Service Oriented Architecture (SOA) components, and Sterling Commerce Connect Direct Interfaces. Sevatec will also support the development of user stories, the creation and testing of unit and continuous integration procedures and will provide input to System Integration Testing (SIT), performance/load testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT) teams on test planning and scripts.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," our mission-critical technology solutions support OPM, homeland and law enforcement agencies, Department of Defense, Department of Transportation, Department of State, and multiple civilian departments and agencies.

