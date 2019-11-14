Sevatec Wins General Services Administration (GSA)'s CIO Modernization and Enterprise Transformation (COMET) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA), including a $116M Task Order Award

In support of the Halley's COMET task order, Sevatec will be responsible for a portfolio of over 50 systems and applications supporting Federal Acquisition Service (FAS) and their customers across the federal enterprise. Sevatec will assist the GSA FAS organization in modernizing and optimizing applications and architectures to a secure cloud-centric platform, leveraging cloud native, open source, and other cutting-edge technologies. The firm will also use Agile and DevSecOps best practices to build scalable, secure, and efficient applications and services that deliver business value and enhanced customer experience.

"We are both honored and excited to support such a large-scale overhaul of Halley's COMET applications," said Sonny Kakar, Sevatec's Founder and CEO. "We are eager to share and apply our years of lessons learned in transforming similar large-scale mission critical applications through DevSecOps, cloud, and Agile best practices under the COMET contract."

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," we dedicate ourselves to serving critical missions in support of homeland and law enforcement agencies, civilian agencies, and defense agencies.

