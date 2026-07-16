7-Eleven, Inc. and Mattel Team Up for a Turbocharged Collab for a Limited-Edition Hot Wheels Collectible Car

Race to stores for the exclusive 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35) die-cast supercar

IRVING, Texas, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Start your engines: 7-Eleven, Inc. is back in the fast lane with Hot Wheels®, dropping an exclusive 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35) die-cast car in collaboration with Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world.* The toy car brings together two beloved pop culture brands for another high-octane release inspired by speed and nostalgia.

Race to stores for the exclusive 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35) die-cast supercar

For the second year in a row, 7-Eleven and Hot Wheels are releasing an exclusive 7-Eleven-branded die-cast toy car available at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® store locations and 7Collection.com, the retailer's official online merchandise shop, while supplies last. This year's collectible puts the spotlight on the high-performance 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35), a legendary model beloved by car enthusiasts. The model features a sleek white wrap with 7-Eleven's iconic logo on the hood and sides, creating the kind of die-cast livery collectors love to discover.

With this latest Hot Wheels drop, fans can head to participating stores nationwide and 7Collection.com to grab the exclusive die-cast supercar before it speeds away. Plus, fans can stay tuned for an expanded limited-edition merch drop coming soon to 7Collection.com.

*Limited time only, while supplies last. Available exclusively on 7Collection.com. ©2026 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven offers customers fresh, high-quality and convenient food options like sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven also offers customers industry-leading packaged products at an outstanding value with its 7-Select™ private brand. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs, which have more than 100 million members. Customers can also place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app with real-time tracking and delivery typically in about 30 minutes, depending on the market, driver availability, weather, traffic conditions, and other factors. Find out more online at www.7-eleven.com.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global play and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends™, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.