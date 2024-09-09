Seven & i Holdings Comments on the Press Release from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

TOKYO, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven & i Holdings today made the following statement in response to the press release issued by Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ("ACT"):

"As our board has previously discussed and stated, we do not believe that the proposal ACT put forward provides a basis for us to engage in substantive discussions regarding a potential transaction. This is precisely why we have not asked our advisors to engage in further discussions or signed an NDA.

"We remain open to engaging in sincere discussions should ACT put forth a proposal that fully recognizes Seven & i's standalone intrinsic value and addresses the Special Committee's very real regulatory concerns. Unless and until ACT does so, Seven & i will focus on executing its business and pursuing the actionable avenues we see to realize and unlock shareholder value in the near- to medium-term."

