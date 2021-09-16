Seven Abstracts to be Presented on Evofem Biosciences' Vaginal pH Modulator

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced that seven data sets from clinical trials of Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) and EVO100 will be presented at four medical society meetings in October 2021.

"We look forward to providing important clinical insights related to the robust data supporting Phexxi," said Brandi Howard, PhD, Evofem Biosciences' Head of Medical Affairs and Lead for the AMPOWER and AMPREVENCE trials. "There is tremendous interest nationally and internationally from healthcare providers to learn more about Evofem's vaginal pH modulator, Phexxi, for contraception and for investigational EVO100 for protection from certain sexually transmitted infections including chlamydia and gonorrhea."

The 2021 fall medical society meeting season begins with two posters at the Society of Family Planning (SFP) Annual Meeting:

Abstract Title*: Genitourinary symptoms by frequency of use of a vaginal pH modulator: Results from the phase 3 AMPOWER trial Authors: Teresa Becker, MD; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: P46 Category: Contraception

*Evofem's poster was among the highest scored posters accepted by SFP

and is eligible to receive an award at the conference.

Winners will be announced at the end of the conference.

Abstract Title: Pooled safety data from two phase 3 trials of a vaginal pH modulator: Results from AMPOWER and AMP001 Authors: Teresia Lee, MD; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: P50 Category: Contraception

Accepted scientific posters will be showcased in a Poster reception on September 27, 2021, from 6:00pm-7:00pm ET. The SFP virtual Annual Meeting will be held October 1-2, 2021.

Dr. Howard will present three posters at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 77th Scientific Congress & Expo in Baltimore, Maryland on Wednesday, October 20, 2021:

Abstract Title: Timing of On-Study Pregnancies with a Vaginal pH Modulator in the Phase 3 AMPOWER Trial (10797) Authors: B. Todd Chappell, MD; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: P-436 Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Poster Session: Contraception



Abstract Title: Side effects by frequency of use with EVO100 vaginal gel: results from the Phase 2B/3 AMPREVENCE trial (10790) Authors: Ronald Surowitz; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: P-726 Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Poster Session: Public Health and Reproduction



Abstract Title: Incorporating direct patient health outcomes into clinical trials for the prevention of urogenital chlamydia trachomatis infection: analysis of a novel endpoint in a clinical trial of EVO100 Authors: John Powers; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: P-720 Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Poster Session: Public Health and Reproduction

These abstracts will be published online in the Fertility and Sterility Abstract Supplement in September 2021. Poster abstracts will also be available in the ASRM On-Demand Congress content.

At AMCP Nexus 2021, B. Todd Chappell, MD, FACOG, will give an Encore presentation of a poster detailing results of the Phase 2B/3 AMPREVENCE study. This double-blinded, placebo-controlled study met its primary and secondary efficacy endpoints, with statistically significant reductions in the risk of chlamydia and gonorrhea infections in women.

Abstract title: Efficacy and Safety of EVO100 for Prevention of Chlamydia and Gonorrhea: Results From AMPREVENCE, a Phase 2B/3 Study Authors: B. Todd Chappell, MD; Scott Mollan, MS, MBA; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: A3 Date: Wednesday, October 20 Time: 12:00 - 2:30pm MT

Dr. Chappell, an obstetrician/gynecologist practicing at Adams Patterson Gynecology & Obstetrics in Memphis, Tennessee, was the lead author of the pivotal AMPREVENCE manuscript which was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology (AJOG) in 20211.

Finally, at the International Federation of Gynecology and Obstetrics (FIGO) XXIII World Congress of Obstetrics and Gynecology to be held virtually October 21-28, 2021, Dr. Howard will present a poster highlighting efficacy of the contraceptive vaginal gel Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) when used as directed in the pivotal Phase 3 AMPOWER study.

Abstract title: Perfect-use efficacy results with Phexxi® from the Phase 3 AMPOWER study Authors: B. Todd Chappell, MD; Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH; Clint Dart, MS; Brandon Howard, PhD Poster Number: 0610

This abstract will be published as a supplement to FIGO's International Journal of Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) is developing and commercializing innovative products and product candidates to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health, including hormone-free, woman-controlled contraception and protection from certain sexually transmitted infections (chlamydia and gonorrhea). For more information, please visit evofem.com.

Phexxi® is a registered trademark of Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

1 Chappell B.T. et al. EVO100 prevents chlamydia and gonorrhea in women at high risk of infection. American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Volume 225, Issue 2, August 2021, Pages 162.e1-162.e14. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0002937821001563

Investor Relations Contact

Amy Raskopf

Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

[email protected]

Mobile: (917) 673-5775

SOURCE Evofem Biosciences, Inc.

Related Links

www.evofem.com

