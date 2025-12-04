Seven Acres Escape Elevates Luxury Lodging in Hermann with $2 Million Invested in Local Builders and Artisans

*A symbol of community partnership and design excellence, blending modern luxury with hometown heart.*

Seven Acres Escape, a luxury A-frame vacation rental just outside Hermann, represents a deep commitment to the region — an investment that strengthens local businesses and supports Hermann's tourism economy. Nearly every aspect of the build was entrusted to area companies.

HERMANN, Mo., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The project infused about $2 million into the Hermann-area economy, with contractors, craftsmen, and suppliers ensuring the A-frame reflects modern comfort and local heritage. It also reinforces Hermann's reputation as one of the Midwest's top winery and weekend destinations, showing how community-focused development can boost tourism while preserving small-town character.

The stunning front view of Seven Acres Escape, a luxurious modern A-frame vacation rental in Hermann, MO, surrounded by cedar and oak trees.

"Seven Acres Escape isn't just a destination — it's a reflection of the people and businesses of Hermann," said KC Frank, Co-Owner of Scenic Escapes Vacations. "We wanted this home to showcase the natural beauty of the area while honoring the skilled hands that built it."

Grotewiel Construction, a multigenerational, family-owned company led by Evan Grotewiel, served as the primary trade partner by scope and hours. The team handled framing and finish carpentry, installed windows, built the decking and railings, installed cabinets, and completed key structural elements while remaining on-site for nearly a year.

"Being part of this project was meaningful for our entire family," said Evan Grotewiel of Grotewiel Construction. "My dad built this company on craftsmanship and integrity, and it means a lot to carry that forward on a home like this — one that showcases what local builders can do."

Most participating companies were family-run or single-owner businesses, many with multiple generations working together. Their work created steady jobs for local trades and reinforced Hermann's longstanding reputation for craftsmanship and pride. The property is expected to draw visitors year-round, supporting wineries, shops, and restaurants while contributing to the tourism economy.

Seven Acres Escape's glass A-frame design blends modern architecture with natural serenity. Each detail highlights the cedar-filled landscape — from expansive windows and vaulted ceilings to locally sourced stonework and interiors.

Guests can relax across five-bedroom suites, an open-concept gathering space, a theater room, and multiple outdoor terraces overlooking Missouri wine country. The result is a retreat both elevated and grounded — a reflection of the region's charm.

When travelers book a stay at Seven Acres Escape, they aren't just stepping into a luxury retreat. They're becoming part of Hermann's story — shaped by vineyards, riverfront beauty, and local pride. Every window, beam, and stone reflects a town that values craftsmanship, hospitality, and community.

For more information or to book your stay, visit https://sevenacresescape.com/

To explore all Scenic Escapes Vacations properties, visit https://scenicescapesvacations.com/

For local travel planning and events, visit https://visithermann.com/

Scenic Escapes Vacations creates premium, design-focused vacation homes across the United States. As Airbnb Superhosts and VRBO Premier Hosts, the team is known for exceptional hospitality and five-star stays. Each property reflects local character, supporting community businesses while offering guests memorable, high-quality escapes.

