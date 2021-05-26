Seven Attorneys at Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn PC Named to 2021 Super Lawyers® List

KINGSTON, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn is pleased to announce that seven of the firm's Lawyers have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers® List. No more than five percent of the lawyers in Pennsylvania are selected by Super Lawyers.

"As one of the founders and Senior Partners of Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn, I am honored to be part of this notable distinction for so many years and proud of all of our attorneys at the firm. Hard work, dedication, compassion, decades of experience, education, research and resources, preparation and exemplary skills in the courtroom contribute to the results we obtain for our clients," says Attorney Joseph A. Quinn, Jr.

Super Lawyers, part of Thomson Reuters, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The following Hourigan, Kluger & Quinn Lawyers have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers® List:

The following HKQ Lawyers have been named to the 2021 Super Lawyers® Rising Stars List:

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in their practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, go to SuperLawyers.com. For additional information about HKQ Law, go to www.HKQLaw.com.

