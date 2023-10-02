Seven attorneys elected as Members at McDonald Hopkins

Daniel Borek, Maria Carr, Kirstyn Wildey Fritz, Ashley Jericho, Jacob Radecki, Heather Shumaker, Mark Steiner

CLEVELAND, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- McDonald Hopkins is proud to announce the election of seven accomplished attorneys to the firm's membership as of October 1, 2023. The new Members have a wide-range of expertise across key practice areas, including corporate law, executive compensation and governance, finance and commercial real estate, litigation, data privacy and cybersecurity and strategic advisory and restructuring.

"Over the years, McDonald Hopkins has cultivated intensely loyal and successful clients because of our focus on providing insightful legal solutions that exceed expectations. Each of our new Members has proven during their time at our firm that they do just that – exceed expectations and provide exceptional value to our clients and the firm," said James Stief, Co-President at McDonald Hopkins.

James Giszczak, Co-President at McDonald Hopkins, adds, "I am thrilled to congratulate and welcome Danny, Maria, Kirstyn, Ashley, Jake, Heather, and Mark to our firm's membership. They each bring unique talent and expertise to the firm, and I look forward to working with them over the coming years as they develop in this next stage of their careers."

The dedication of these seven attorneys to continue their tenure with McDonald Hopkins is a testament to the supportive culture and opportunities for advancement at the firm. It also reflects the continued commitment of firm leadership to grow McDonald Hopkins' comprehensive legal services across diverse practice areas. It is the largest election to McDonald Hopkins' membership the firm has had at one time in almost 10 years.

Daniel Borek is a Member of the Executive Compensation and Governance Practice Group. He is based in Chicago and has over a decade of corporate and transactional experience. Borek represents companies, executives, founders and management teams in connection with equity and incentive compensation arrangements, change in control transactions, and other private equity and corporate events. He is licensed in both Illinois and Florida.

Maria Carr focuses her practice on corporate restructuring, commercial bankruptcy, business counseling, and creditors' rights matters. As a Member in the firm's Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department, she frequently counsels businesses and fiduciaries in chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, state or federal receiverships, out of court workouts, or other insolvency proceedings and commercial matters. She is based in Cleveland.

Kirstyn Wildey Fritz is a tax credit finance and commercial real estate attorney with experience representing investors, developers and lenders on tax credit transactions, including federal and state historic tax credits, new markets tax credits, and renewable energy tax credits. As a Member in the Business Department, her practice focuses on community development and project financing, and over the years she has led her clients through multimillion-dollar transactions in connection with multifamily, commercial, retail, and mixed-use real estate projects. She is based out of the firm's Cleveland office.

Ashley Jericho is a Member in the firm's Strategic Advisory and Restructuring Department. She has over a decade of insolvency experience, including representing consumer and business debtors, creditors and trustees in bankruptcy proceedings, contested matters and adversary proceedings. She also represents purchasers of distressed assets in distressed workouts and provides general business counseling in non-distressed settings to a variety of business and business owners. She is based out of the firm's Detroit office.

Jacob Radecki is a Member of the Litigation Department at McDonald Hopkins and is based in Chicago. He represents clients in a broad range of complex civil litigation matters, including commercial contract disputes, shareholder litigation, data privacy, and class action defense. In addition to his business litigation and trial experience, Radecki represents clients in corporate criminal defense and enforcement-related litigation, and has defended clients in actions brought by the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission.

Heather Shumaker is a Member in the firm's national Data Privacy and Cybersecurity Practice Group. She is accredited by the International Association of Privacy Professionals as a Certified Information Privacy Professional for the United States Private Sector, the gold standard certification for information privacy professionals. Her practice focuses on advising companies in a wide variety of industries on addressing data privacy and cybersecurity incidents. Shumaker represents clients across the country working remotely for the Detroit office of McDonald Hopkins.

Mark Steiner is a Member of the Litigation Department and focuses his practice on business litigation, trade secret, non-compete and unfair competition, and warranty and recall in the automotive industry. He has successfully handled automotive, supply chain, healthcare, manufacturing, and other contractual business disputes throughout the country. Steiner's practice also includes experience in defending privately held corporations in shareholder oppression disputes, as well as defending and pursuing claims on behalf of individual directors and officers.

About McDonald Hopkins

Founded in 1930, McDonald Hopkins is a business advisory and advocacy law firm with locations in Baltimore/Annapolis, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, and West Palm Beach. With more than 175 attorneys and 50 service and industry teams, the firm has the expertise and knowledge to meet the growing number of legal and business challenges our clients face. For more information about McDonald Hopkins, visit mcdonaldhopkins.com.

CONTACT:

Cynthia Stewart

McDonald Hopkins LLC

600 Superior Avenue, East, Suite 2100

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

Phone: 216.348.5733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE McDonald Hopkins