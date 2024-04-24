Seven Bleakley Financial Group Advisors Named Among Forbes Best-in-State 2024 List

FAIRFIELD, N.J., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has recognized seven Bleakley Financial Group advisors among the Best-In-State Wealth Advisors according to its annual list that spotlights top advisors across the country. Andy Schwartz, Scott Schwartz, Jack Cooney, Michael Axelrod, Frank Lepore, Ricky Wright, and Lyle Weintraub have all been recognized based on several key factors including their years of experience, assets under management, compliance records, and their approach to working with clients. The 2024 list for Northern NJ includes 179 advisors in the state of New Jersey, and Bleakley Financial Advisors comprise four of the top 25.

Michael Axelrod, Principal of Bleakley Financial shared, "We are so proud of the culture of independence and excellence that we have built at Bleakley Financial Group. I am excited to see so many of our top advisors being honored on the prestigious Forbes/Shook top advisor list."

This recognition underscores the contributions made in representing the best of our industry and the deep trust they have built with their clients as well as their dedication to upholding high levels of professionalism and expertise in the work they do.

Principal Jack Cooney said, "We are truly honored to be acknowledged among such a distinguished group of advisors. Our gratitude extends to our valued clients, whose trust in us is deeply appreciated, and to the support we receive from our staff, which has been instrumental in our success."

Partner & Wealth Management Advisor, Frank Lepore added, "This accolade is a testament to the strength of our team and the innovative strategies we employ to meet the diverse needs of the clients we serve. I'm grateful for the opportunity to make a positive impact in their lives and look forward to continuing our journey together."

We extend our congratulations to Andy, Scott, Jack, Michael, Lyle, Ricky, and Frank on their remarkable achievement. Their professionalism and dedication to client service embody the core values that Bleakley Financial Group stands for in the financial planning and wealth management industry.

For additional details about Bleakley Financial Group and our professional team of advisors, we invite you to visit our website or contact our office.

**About Bleakley Financial Group**

Bleakley Financial Group stands as a leading financial planning and wealth management firm, dedicated to offering bespoke financial solutions to individuals, families, and businesses. Our experienced advisors prioritize client objectives, delivering personalized planning and strategic investment management aimed at achieving financial aspirations.

The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor ranking was developed by SHOOK Research. These rankings are based on in-person and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK Research receives a fee from Bleakley Financial Group, LLC or Scott Schwartz in exchange for these rankings.

Advisors associated with Bleakley Financial Group, LLC may be: (1) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC, (2) registered representatives with, and securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC; or (3) solely investment advisor representatives of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, and not affiliated with LPL Financial. Investment advice offered through Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, a registered investment advisor and separate entity from LPL Financial. Scott Schwartz is solely an investment advisor representative of Bleakley Financial Group, LLC, and not affiliated with LPL Financial.

