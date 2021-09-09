Seven Bridges and Scripps Research Selected to Develop Data Ecosystem for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

"It is a great privilege for Seven Bridges and Scripps Research to be selected to develop the NIAID Data Ecosystem" Tweet this

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought into sharp focus the need for public health organizations, healthcare providers and researchers to respond rapidly to new infectious diseases and emerging public health threats, in addition to continuing innovative research on countermeasures against existing diseases such as AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, and others. For researchers to take full advantage of the immense breadth of all the data generated and collected, mechanisms must be in place to make the data widely available and findable so that researchers can evaluate which datasets will be most impactful for their research.

"The NDE will dramatically improve the ability of researchers to discover data that is relevant for their research, efficiently analyze that data with reproducible tools and collaborate with other researchers," said Laura Hughes, Ph.D., Senior Staff Scientist at Scripps Research. "The Seven Bridges and Scripps teams have developed extensive infrastructure to support data findability and data analysis, and we have a long history of collaborating with NIAID researchers to share, visualize, and analyze infectious disease data."

As part of the NDE, Seven Bridges and Scripps Research will develop an ecosystem that will enable the researchers to discover public and restricted datasets and perform analyses. With complex, heterogenous assets managed across different NIAID Data Management Centers (DMCs) and data held in various repositories, the discovery portion of the NDE will allow researchers to search across the diverse landscape from a single interface, while preserving control of data storage, security and management with the data owners. This federated approach will facilitate research on a broad range of data discovery and analysis use cases while also offering long-term sustainability for data sharing and analysis.

In the analysis section of the NDE, researchers will be able to analyze datasets identified in the discovery interface in a secure cloud-based environment using computing resources provided by their institution or by cloud-compute providers. Researchers will be able to integrate datasets from multiple data sources in combined analyses and will be able to augment data provided by DMCs with their own data. The analysis environments will be able to be shared, enabling collaborators to contribute to the analyses in a secure and compliant environment.

"The Seven Bridges and Scripps Research teams provide substantial, complementary experience in building highly usable and scalable research ecosystems," said Jack DiGiovanna, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Program Director for Seven Bridges. "Today, over 80% of relevant data is not accessible to the research community. Together we will build a federated data ecosystem that enables NIAID researchers to discover available datasets, search within those data and then seamlessly analyze cohorts of information in a secure, collaborative workspace environment. I'm thrilled to be leading this effort with the goal to empower a diverse research community to collaboratively analyze this valuable data to better understand emerging pathogens, disease progression and therapeutic interventions."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets and expert on-demand professional services.

This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Scripps Research

Scripps Research is an independent, nonprofit biomedical institute ranked the most influential in the world for its impact on innovation by Nature Index. With campuses in La Jolla, California, and Jupiter, Florida, we are advancing human health through profound discoveries that address pressing medical concerns around the globe. Our drug discovery and development division, Calibr, works hand-in-hand with scientists across disciplines to bring new medicines to patients as quickly and efficiently as possible, while teams at Scripps Research Translational Institute harness genomics, digital medicine and cutting-edge informatics to understand individual health and render more effective healthcare. Scripps Research also trains the next generation of leading scientists at our Skaggs Graduate School, consistently named among the top 10 US programs for chemistry and biological sciences. Learn more at www.scripps.edu.

Media Contact

Valerie Enes

[email protected]

408-497-8568



SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

www.sbgenomics.com

