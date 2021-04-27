Seven Bridges Announces Initial Close of Series C Funding from New Strategic Investor to Accelerate Product Development and Commercial Growth
Apr 27, 2021, 08:05 ET
BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced the close of the first $15 million of a planned $30 million Series C from a new life sciences investor. This investment will support the company in its mission to accelerate scientific discovery and speed the path from raw experimental data to new treatments and diagnostics.
"Multi-omics tools are fast-becoming ubiquitous drivers of scientific innovation. As the industry's leading enterprise bioinformatics ecosystem provider, Seven Bridges provides its clients the ability to facilitate discovery by helping researchers generate meaningful insights from vast quantities of data," said William Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges. "This new investment is a recognition of the leading role Seven Bridges plays in the future of biomedical innovation and will help us continue to innovate and scale our organization to serve our customers' rapidly-evolving needs to utilize multi-omics data in their research."
In addition, the new investor will join an expanded Seven Bridges Board of Directors assembled to facilitate key industry relationships and provide strategic insights to help the company enhance its product offerings and enter new markets. Seven Bridges anticipates fully closing the round in the second quarter.
About Seven Bridges
Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
