Seven Bridges Announces Initial Close of Series C Funding from New Strategic Investor to Accelerate Product Development and Commercial Growth

BOSTON, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced the close of the first $15 million of a planned $30 million Series C from a new life sciences investor. This investment will support the company in its mission to accelerate scientific discovery and speed the path from raw experimental data to new treatments and diagnostics.

"Multi-omics tools are fast-becoming ubiquitous drivers of scientific innovation. As the industry's leading enterprise bioinformatics ecosystem provider, Seven Bridges provides its clients the ability to facilitate discovery by helping researchers generate meaningful insights from vast quantities of data," said William Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges. "This new investment is a recognition of the leading role Seven Bridges plays in the future of biomedical innovation and will help us continue to innovate and scale our organization to serve our customers' rapidly-evolving needs to utilize multi-omics data in their research."