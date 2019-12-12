Seven Bridges Announces ISO Certifications Highlighting Commitment to Genomic Data Security

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, announced the successful completion of International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 27017 and 27018 and renewal of its ISO 27001. These certifications highlight the company's relentless focus on security and compliance when it comes to the world's most personal information: genomic data.

"Seven Bridges is committed to setting the gold standard for security and compliance surrounding the genotypic and phenotypic data and analytics used to inform novel precision medicine discoveries, clinical trials and commercialization," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "We are continuing to build on our strong compliance portfolio through the renewal of ISO 27001 and the addition of two new certifications that focus on protecting personally identifiable information and cloud security — both of which are critical areas for our customers."

These ISO certifications provide validation by a third-party audit firm that Seven Bridges meets strict security and compliance requirements for protecting data. ISO 27001 is the defacto international security certification, particularly important to the European market, which validates that the Seven Bridges Information Security Management System (ISMS) has been audited for compliance by an ISO certification body. ISO 27017 certifies information security for cloud services, and ISO 27018 ensures the protection of personally identifiable information (PII) — critical when human medical data is shared via a cloud service.

"My chief priority is ensuring that the entire Seven Bridges bioinformatics ecosystem is a secure and compliant environment for our clients' sensitive data," said Brian Castagna, Chief Information Security Officer, Seven Bridges. "The ISO certifications we are announcing today are another example of our dedication to providing world-class information security and quality compliance that enables our clients' success."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Eric Schubert

Seismic for Seven Bridges

+1 415 692 6799

sevenbridges@teamseismic.com

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

https://www.sevenbridges.com

