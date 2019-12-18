Seven Bridges Announces Mike Bigda as Chief Operating Officer

BOSTON, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced the appointment of Mike Bigda as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Bigda succeeds current Seven Bridges CEO Bill Moss, who initially joined the company as COO. Bigda will be responsible for overseeing the scaling and optimization of business operations for Seven Bridges.

"Mike is a results-oriented leader with an exceptional blend of operational and technical expertise and proven success in managing profitable enterprises," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "As we enter our next phase of growth, it is imperative that we scale our business processes and maximize our resources while we continue to deliver world class bioinformatics products and services."

Prior to joining Seven Bridges, Bigda worked at Stanley Black & Decker, where he was responsible for the operational execution of all mergers, acquisitions and divestitures involving an IT budget portfolio of more than $100M, encompassing 18 active programs. Previously, he served as SVP of Operations for Delphi Technology with leadership responsibility for PMO, Customer Support and Project Services. He also served as Managing Director for Travelers Insurance where he was responsible for the development and maintenance of internal processing systems supporting $7B in net written premium. Bigda received a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor's degree in Management from Bryant University.

"The opportunity to play a prominent role in solving some of the most challenging problems in genomics to eradicate diseases is more than a job. It is a mission that I am deeply committed to achieving," said Bigda. "I look forward to partnering with Bill and the senior leadership team to continue to grow the Seven Bridges business and establish the company as the de facto bioinformatics ecosystem partner for leading biotech and pharma organizations as well as large-scale public and national genomics programs."

For more information on the Seven Bridges executive team, please visit sevenbridges.com/team .

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

