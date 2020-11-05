Seven Bridges Announces Participation in NIH INCLUDE Project Data Coordinating Center

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced participation in the Data Management and Portal for INCLUDE (DAPI) Project, which will create a world class platform for data sharing, data access, and integrative analysis in Down syndrome.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) INCLUDE Project (INvestigation of Co-occurring conditions across the Lifespan to Understand Down syndromE), which was launched in 2018, aims to improve the quality of life for persons living with Down syndrome, helping to better understand their susceptibility to disease and to aid in the development of new therapies needed to treat conditions afflicting this population. The INCLUDE Project aims to accelerate targeted basic research studies, cohort studies, and inclusion in clinical trials to create a "medical home" for individuals with Down syndrome.

The DAPI Project will create a centralized platform for health and genomic information collected by Down syndrome researchers. The platform will empower scientists, physicians, and the community with tools to elicit evidence-based action in the laboratory, clinic, classroom, government, and society at-large. As part of the project, Seven Bridges CAVATICA is providing a link between the data portal and the data management systems that will enable users to make new connections.

"Our participation in this project demonstrates the strength of CAVATICA as a solution that can enable data-driven discovery across therapeutic categories and disease states by breaking down barriers that hamper the development of precision medicine," said Jack DiGiovanna, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Director of Programs at Seven Bridges. "This project is leveraging CAVATICA in a new way to integrate and make actionable insights available from a variety of data types including clinical data, images, biospecimen data, as well as multi-omics information."

The DAPI team is co-led by Dr. Adam Resnick, Director of the Center for Data Driven Discovery for Biomedicine (D3b) at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Dr. Joaquin Espinosa, Executive Director of the Linda Crnic Institute for Down Syndrome at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus, and Dr. Justin Guinney, Vice President of Computational Oncology at Sage Bionetworks in collaboration with experts at Seven Bridges, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire Sainte-Justine, Oregon Health and Science University, Oregon State University, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The release of the first version of the data portal is expected in 2022.



For more information about Seven Bridges solutions for government research projects, visit https://www.sevenbridges.com/government/ .

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact: Edward Hancock, +1 (617) 294-6582, Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

www.sbgenomics.com

