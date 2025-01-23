Seven Bridges Appoints Veteran Specialty Pharmacy Leader Steve Granzyk as its President and CEO

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges Specialty, a specialty pharmacy services innovator, is proud to announce the appointment of Steve Granzyk as President and Chief Executive Officer. Steve brings over three decades of experience in the specialty pharmacy and biotech industries, with extensive expertise in key market areas including cell and gene therapy, patient assistance programs, Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies (REMS) administration, and rare disease solutions. Before joining Seven Bridges Specialty, Granzyk served as an independent consultant, advising healthcare-focused technology companies. Prior, he spent 11 years at AcariaHealth as Vice President of Pharma Business Development. During his tenure, he spearheaded remarkable growth in the company's orphan disease portfolio, established AcariaHealth as the largest non-commercial vendor of free goods in the US neurology market, and drove a 12-fold increase in revenue.

"The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Steve Granzyk as a board member and the new CEO of Seven Bridges Specialty," said Jeff Fisher, co-founder and Board Chairman of Seven Bridges Specialty. "Steve's exceptional track record in transforming companies into market leaders and his commitment to delivering innovative solutions for our pharma partners make him the ideal leader to position Seven Bridges for high-impact growth."

"I am honored to lead Seven Bridges Specialty as we drive growth in some of the most critical niches within the specialty market," said Granzyk. "It is a privilege to collaborate once again with the exceptional leadership of 653 Investment Partners, including Jeff Fisher, Don Howard, and Sean Creehan, whose vision and success have been unparalleled."

"With a focused approach to advancing patient care in rare disease markets and increased investments in our team and technology, Seven Bridges is poised to redefine the patient experience. We aim to break away from outdated technologies and traditional models, delivering modern, flexible, and innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of patients, providers, and pharma stakeholders."

"I look forward to partnering with our pharma clients to implement cutting-edge programs that ensure optimal outcomes for patients and elevate the overall healthcare experience," added Granzyk.

About Seven Bridges Specialty, LLC

At Seven Bridges Specialty, we are transforming specialty care by building connections across the critical pathways of healthcare. With a focus on our seven core strengths—rare disease expertise, cell and gene therapy support, free goods programs, select specialty products, personalized specialty services, advanced technology, and pharmaceutical partnerships—we simplify the complexities of care with precision and compassion.

By delivering tailored solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology, and collaborating with industry leaders, we ensure patients can access life-changing therapies with ease. Every step we take is driven by a commitment to bridging gaps in care and improving lives with agility, innovation, and impact. For more information on Seven Bridges Specialty, visit www.7Bspecialty.com.

About 653 Investment Partners

653 Investment Partners is a private investment firm led by entrepreneurs. Focused on healthcare and technology, our unique blend of experience is rich in demonstrated success through clear vision, hard work, strong relationships, and steadfast commitment to execution. We align with passionate entrepreneurs and companies, offering clear value to their clients. We support them with additional investment, ingenuity, and integrity to help scale their business, the delivery of their value story, and the realization of their full potential. For more information on 653 Investment Partners, visit www.653investments.com.

