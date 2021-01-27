Seven Bridges Appoints Viresh Patel as Senior Vice President of Marketing

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, today announced the appointment of Viresh Patel, Ph.D., as its new senior vice president of marketing. Dr. Patel is a proven life sciences industry executive and renowned genomics marketer. He joins Seven Bridges as the company looks to scale its marketing and commercial operations in order to accelerate scientific discovery and deepen its impact in precision medicine.

Viresh Patel, Ph.D., SVP of Marketing

"Viresh brings a wealth of experience leading dynamic marketing teams and launching innovative life sciences tools and diagnostic products with a high degree of commercial success," said Bill Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges. "Coming off a stellar 2020 where we extended our commercial and academic partnerships, launched two new products (ARIA and GRAF), and won numerous industry accolades, Viresh will help us accelerate our growth in 2021 and beyond by simultaneously bringing a deep understanding of the life sciences industry and a fresh perspective on what's needed to advance the field of genomics."

"I am honored to join Seven Bridges and bring my 20 years of commercial experience delivering innovative solutions to accelerate scientific discovery and advance healthcare," said Viresh Patel, senior vice president, marketing at Seven Bridges. "I look forward to partnering with the senior leadership team to expand Seven Bridges' reputation and presence as a leading provider of best-in-class bioinformatics ecosystems for large-scale genomics and multiomics programs."

Dr. Patel joins Seven Bridges having supported genomics tools and applications at leading life sciences companies. Most recently, he was the senior director of global marketing for Agilent Technologies Genomics business, where he led marketing teams focused on NGS, microarray, PCR, and synthetic biology solutions. Prior to Agilent, he spent fifteen years at Bio-Rad Laboratories in a variety of roles of increasing responsibility spanning genomics reagents, assays, and consumables for the life science and translational research markets, as well as droplet digital PCR and single-cell RNA-Seq solutions for both the research and in vitro diagnostics markets. He holds a Ph.D. in Immunology from the University of California, Los Angeles and a B.S. in Genetics from the University of California, Davis.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Eric Schubert

[email protected]

415-939-4366

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

www.sbgenomics.com

