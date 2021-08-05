Seven Bridges Earns 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award
Seven Bridges is recognized for its groundbreaking bioinformatics platform, a cloud-based environment that is fully customizable and scalable while enabling data interoperability, security and compliance
Aug 05, 2021, 08:05 ET
BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics ecosystem provider, has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leader for its precision medicine informatics platform. Frost & Sullivan's rigorous analytical process found that Seven Bridges excels in key criteria — both in leveraging its technology to drive excellence in best practices and in its impact on customers — compared to other precision medicine informatics platform providers.
"The Seven Bridges Platform enhances secure collaboration features for distributed research groups. It is fully customizable and scalable while allowing data interoperability and maintaining security and compliance — the fundamental aspect of capabilities the company provides," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "With its commitment to innovation, strong overall performance and value behind its solution, Seven Bridges earns the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award."
In its analysis, Frost & Sullivan noted that Seven Bridges meets the growing demands for fast and secure genomic and healthcare data analytics by delivering an end–to–end bioinformatics solution that speeds up the path from raw experimental data to new treatments and diagnostics. Frost & Sullivan praised the company for its ability to connect large data sets and bring diverse sets of researchers together. In addition, Frost & Sullivan recognized the Seven Bridges GRAF solution, a transformative implementation of directed acyclic graphs for genomic analyses — a technique that enables researchers to enhance the linear genome reference to remove inherent biases, represent targeted populations more thoroughly and better target the specific objective of their experiments.
"We are pleased that Frost & Sullivan has recognized what our customers and partners value most about Seven Bridges — our commitment to groundbreaking technology and science, such as our cloud-based platform, which enables biomedical data analysis at scale, and our in-house experts across computational and scientific disciplines that work hand in hand with our clients' scientific teams to provide technical and strategic guidance," said William Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges.
More information on the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Enabling Technology Award can be found here.
About Seven Bridges
Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services.
This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
