Seven Bridges Earns 2021 Frost & Sullivan Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award

"The Seven Bridges Platform enhances secure collaboration features for distributed research groups." — Frost & Sullivan Tweet this

In its analysis, Frost & Sullivan noted that Seven Bridges meets the growing demands for fast and secure genomic and healthcare data analytics by delivering an end–to–end bioinformatics solution that speeds up the path from raw experimental data to new treatments and diagnostics. Frost & Sullivan praised the company for its ability to connect large data sets and bring diverse sets of researchers together. In addition, Frost & Sullivan recognized the Seven Bridges GRAF solution, a transformative implementation of directed acyclic graphs for genomic analyses — a technique that enables researchers to enhance the linear genome reference to remove inherent biases, represent targeted populations more thoroughly and better target the specific objective of their experiments.

"We are pleased that Frost & Sullivan has recognized what our customers and partners value most about Seven Bridges — our commitment to groundbreaking technology and science, such as our cloud-based platform, which enables biomedical data analysis at scale, and our in-house experts across computational and scientific disciplines that work hand in hand with our clients' scientific teams to provide technical and strategic guidance," said William Moss, chief executive officer of Seven Bridges.

More information on the Frost & Sullivan 2021 Global Enabling Technology Award can be found here .



About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services.

This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact

Eric Schubert

[email protected]

415-692-6799

SOURCE Seven Bridges

Related Links

www.sbgenomics.com

