Seven Bridges Expands Operations in Serbia to Facilitate Rapid Growth

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics solution provider, today announced plans to expand operations into Novi Sad, Serbia in support of their growing customer base and to expedite product innovation.

Seven Bridges offers products and services for researchers focused on leveraging genomic data to inform the discovery and development of transformational precision medicines across a wide range of disease states. By leveraging the Seven Bridges bioinformatics ecosystem researchers are able to enhance their hypothesis resolution process, identify critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing critical trial around, ultimately, providing market access to more life-changing products months earlier.

"Software engineers in the Novi Sad office will contribute to ambitious and challenging projects that serve scientists around the world," commented Mladen Srdić, Chief Technology Officer, Seven Bridges. "Working closely with functions across the organization, team members will be defining and implementing solutions for efficient data management, computational infrastructure, and user-friendly, interactive analysis visualizations to name a few," added Mladen.

"Over the past 18 months, we have experienced significant growth within the biopharma and biotech markets," commented Bruce Press, Chief Revenue Officer, Seven Bridges. "This growth is driven by our products and services enabling organizations to optimize their R&D processes and reduce the time, cost and risk associated with bringing new products to market."

Seven Bridges currently employs the largest bioinformatics team in the Balkan region, is a co-founder of the Digital Serbia Initiative, and has helped pioneer the technological transformation in Belgrade over the past decade.

"Our expansion in Serbia is pivotal to continuing our growth trajectory within the biopharma market and directly in line with our strategic plan," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "In order to ensure new team members experience a successful transition, we are developing onboarding and training programs tailored for our engineering team," Bill added.

Positions currently being hired across the company range from engineering, bioinformatics, computational biology, and sales. For more information regarding current openings, please visit sevenbridges.com/careers .

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

