Seven Bridges Expands Platform to Support Execution of Nextflow and WDL Workflows

CWL, WDL and Nextflow offer unique characteristics that make them attractive to researchers...

In addition to the more than 600 optimized CWL workflows available from Seven Bridges, this release enables researchers to leverage large content repositories of WDL and Nextflow workflows, in addition to workflows developed in-house, on the Seven Bridges platform.

Seven Bridges is the leading provider of interoperable data ecosystems and this release underscores the company's commitment to adopting standards that improve and accelerate researcher's ability to extract meaningful insights from large, multi-dimensional data.

"The development and adoption of standards for secure data exchange and portable, reproducible analysis is critical to realizing the promise of precision medicine, particularly when data are housed in geographically diverse regions or with varied access requirements," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Chief Scientific Officer at Seven Bridges. "This expansion, when coupled with our industry leading multi-cloud capabilities, enables more researchers across the world to effectively generate insights from large biomedical datasets."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

