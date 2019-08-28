Seven Bridges Names Brian Castagna as Chief Information Security Officer

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading bioinformatics solution provider, today announced that Brian Castagna will join the company as Chief Information Security Officer.

In this role, Brian will represent Seven Bridges in the development of global industry standards for securely and compliantly working with genomic and healthcare data. Internally, he will take over the leadership of continued development, implementation, and execution of information security and compliance certification programs. He will report to Bill Moss, CEO of Seven Bridges.

"Our growing client community requires world-class information security and quality compliance, performed at the industry's highest standards. We are committed to continuing to meet those needs," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "Ensuring a secure and compliant environment for some of the world's most sensitive data has always been a cornerstone of our values. With Brian onboard, he will ensure tight alignment between security, compliance, our business objectives, and customer requirements to assist in the continued growth of our company," Bill continued.

Brian joins Seven Bridges from Oracle, where he led security strategy and market intelligence for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. Prior to Oracle, Brian held roles of increasing responsibility focused on incident response, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, compliance, and security architecture and engineering at Dyn, Acquia, Jumptap, and EMC.

"Our mission is to assist the realization of precision medicine by enabling the incorporation of genomic data throughout the drug development lifecycle," commented Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Chief Scientific Officer, Seven Bridges. "To achieve this, the Seven Bridges team has been at the forefront of shaping standards for securely and compliantly sharing biomedical data with the global community for the past 10 years. I look forward to working with Brian as we continue on our mission," added Brandi.

"From my viewpoint, Seven Bridges is well positioned for success in enabling the discovery and development of novel drugs using genomic data. The combination of top scientists, expert bioinformaticians, an experienced leadership team, and market leading products and services is what solidified my decision to join the team," said Brian Castagna, Chief Information Security Officer, Seven Bridges.

Brian holds a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems and a Masters of Science in Accounting Information Systems from Bentley University.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic data in order to advance precision medicine. Our complete bioinformatics ecosystem consists of a compliant analytics platform, seamless data and automation, and expert scientific services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

