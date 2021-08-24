Seven Bridges Names David J. Ramos Chief Technology Officer

"Throughout David's career, he has demonstrated broad experience overseeing application development, infrastructure and operations, with deep expertise in highly scalable cloud-native applications and data platforms across multiple industries — for high-profile government agencies, Fortune 500 companies and startups," said William Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges.

"I am excited to step in and lead an impassioned technology organization steeped in both science and innovation. I look forward to bringing my experience and leadership to Seven Bridges and embrace the opportunity to mentor, inspire and grow this group of talented and diverse teams," said David Ramos, CTO at Seven Bridges. "Most importantly, I want to ensure that Seven Bridges customers continue to have access to our industry-leading, cloud-native, performant, compliant bioinformatics R&D ecosystem that empowers life-saving research and discovery."

Mr. Ramos most recently led engineering for the CVS HealthCloud platform, which enables core cloud-native microservices that power key digital experiences for CVS' 150 million customers. Prior to his time at CVS, Mr. Ramos spent over a decade running product and engineering teams for companies such as Rakuten, Siebel Systems/Oracle, KPMG and PwC. Mr. Ramos holds an M.S. in information systems engineering management from The George Washington University and a bachelor's degree in finance from St. John's University.

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services.

This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

