Seven Bridges Positions for Rapid Growth

BOSTON, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company, today announced the appointment of William Moss, as Chief Executive Officer and Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer. This refinement of executive roles positions the company to capitalize on accelerating commercial growth while expanding on proven scientific thought-leadership.

Previously the Chief Operations Officer and President Commercial Operations at Seven Bridges, William Moss has been appointed to Chief Executive Officer. Bill has a proven track record of leading emerging insurtech and health science technology organizations to achieve long-term operational objectives and corporate valuations that exceed team member, industry and investor expectations. In his time at Seven Bridges, Bill has been instrumental in facilitating the development of the company's newly honed biopharma corporate strategy, working closely with the executive and senior management teams to move Seven Bridges into the next stage of growth.

"By leveraging the unique blend of our best-in-class analytic platform, seamless data integrations, highly efficient automations, and collaborative bioinformatic services, biopharma organizations are realizing significant value by reducing the time, cost, and risk associated with new product research and development," explained Bill Moss, CEO of Seven Bridges. "We are laser-focused on bringing this benefit to the biopharma industry at large," Bill added.

In the newly created position of Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Brandi Davis-Dusenbery will oversee all aspects of scientific innovation, solution strategy, bioinformatics expertise, and a portfolio of programs focused on making biomedical data more findable, interoperable, accessible and reusable. Brandi's powerful combination of deep scientific expertise and industry knowledge will ensure that Seven Bridges remains at the forefront of optimizing the drug discovery and development lifecycle, and accelerating the realization of precision medicine. "Brandi's scientific leadership and expansive understanding of the creation and management of complex research and development ecosystems is instrumental to our core value propositions," Bill highlighted.

In addition to the refinement of the CEO and CSO roles with existing team members, Seven Bridges is maintaining the collective executive team with Robert Shay, Chief Financial Officer, and longstanding team members Bruce Press, Chief Revenue Officer; Mladen Srdic, Chief Technology Officer, and Milan Mitrovic, Chief Product Officer.

"This talented and experienced group of executives is specifically qualified to lead Seven Bridges through our next phase of growth," said Brandi Davis-Dusenbery, CSO of Seven Bridges. "Our passion for scientific and technological excellence will continue to guide the entire Seven Bridges team," added Bill.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company accelerating precision medicine by enabling the understanding of biomedical data. Our platform, analytic tools, and services expertise are driving discovery and drug development at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, hospitals, and pharmaceutical entities. Through our collaboration with the largest genomics projects, we connect the world's biomedical information to enable the most efficient analysis at scale. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

