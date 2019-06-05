Seven Bridges Selected as the Core Informatics Supplier for the UK Biobank Vanguard Phase

BOSTON, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Bridges, the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company, today announced they have been selected by the UK Biobank to process and analyze the 50,000 samples associated with the vanguard phase. Google Cloud will serve as the infrastructure partner, offering high capacity compute and storage resources required for the execution of the project, as well as a secure by design network with real-time visibility and approvals for access to customer data.

In early 2018, £30M of funding was committed from the UK government as part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund (ISCF) to deliver a vanguard phase for Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) of 50,000 participant samples. The vanguard phase is intended to inform the main phase of the project which will sequence an additional 450,000 participant samples over the next two to three years. "Given the size and complexity of data being managed as part of the vanguard phase, Seven Bridges has been selected for their bioinformatics and scientific expertise," said Dr. Mark Effingham, UK Biobank Chief Operating Officer. "We are confident that the data outputs will be of the highest quality, research ready, and support large-scale health research."

Google Cloud has been selected as the cloud provider of choice based on their commitment to delivering secure, open, intelligent tools that support advanced technologies proven useful in the field of genomic data storage and analysis. "When working with the Seven Bridges team, we were impressed with the team's deep understanding of the data and the science," commented, Jonathan Sheffi, Product Manager, Biomedical Data at Google Cloud. "We look forward to making a big impact for UK Biobank and for researchers everywhere."

The Seven Bridges Platform offers researchers the ability to analyze genomes at a massive scale in a flexible, secure, and compliant manner. All data processed for the UK Biobank will leverage automated workflows to assess the quality of sequencing data and accuracy of metadata in addition to being harmonized and interoperable with outputs from other national programs. Data protection is of maximum importance and will be managed with controlled access and relevant security protocols.

"The entire Seven Bridges team is thrilled to be working with both UK Biobank and Google Cloud to deliver one of the world's most detailed health studies," commented William Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "We are committed to delivering scientific-based bioinformatics solutions that advance researchers ability to derive valuable insights from the volumes of genomic data being generated."

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges is the industry-leading unified bioinformatics solutions company accelerating precision medicine by enabling the understanding of biomedical data. Our platform, analytic tools, and services expertise are driving discovery and drug development at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, government, hospitals, and pharmaceutical entities. Through our collaboration with the largest genomics projects, we connect the world's biomedical information to enable the most efficient analysis at scale. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is widely recognized as a global leader in delivering a secure, open, intelligent, and transformative enterprise cloud platform. Our technology is built on Google's private network and is the product of nearly 20 years of innovation in security, network architecture, collaboration, artificial intelligence, and open source software. We offer a simply engineered set of tools and unparalleled technology across Google Cloud Platform and G Suite that help bring people, insights, and ideas together. Customers across more than 150 countries trust Google Cloud to modernize their computing environment for today's digital world.

