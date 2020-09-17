Seven Bridges Wins The Gold Stevie® Award For Most Innovative Company In The 2020 International Business Awards®

Seven Bridges is a market leader in the bioinformatics industry, offering a fully featured bioinformatics ecosystem. The company continues to raise the bar for innovation, with two new offerings launched this year: Seven Bridges ARIA™ , a transformative solution for genomic and phenotypic data analysis to accelerate novel drug development, and Seven Bridges GRAF™ , an essential bioinformatics resource that transforms the existing linear human genome reference into a genome graph and is designed to support research on underrepresented populations.

"We are honored to be recognized as a recipient of this year's Gold Stevie Award for the company's innovation this past year," said Bill Moss, CEO, Seven Bridges. "Seven Bridges has a proven 10-year track record of partnering with both leading biotech and pharma organizations, as well as serving as the underlying provider for large-scale public and national genomics programs. Our company's success is a reflection of the caliber of talent that resides within our business, and I am proud to share this recognition with them today."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from July through early September.

"Despite the unprecedented impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on organizations and working people worldwide, the number and quality of nominations we received in this year's International Business Awards attests to the continued outstanding performance of many organizations. The commitment we've seen through these nominations to maintaining the success, health, and safety of employees, customers, and communities is truly impressive," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher.

About Seven Bridges

Seven Bridges enables researchers to extract meaningful insights from genomic and phenotypic data in order to advance precision medicine. The Seven Bridges Ecosystem consists of a compliant analytic platform, intelligently curated content, transformative algorithms, unprecedented access to federated data sets, and expert on-demand professional services. This holistic approach to bioinformatics is enabling researchers — at the world's leading academic, biotechnology, clinical diagnostic, government, medical centers, and pharmaceutical entities — to increase R&D efficiency, enhance the hypothesis resolution process, isolate critical biomarkers, and even turn a failing clinical trial around while also reducing computational workflow times and data storage costs. To learn more, visit sevenbridges.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com .

