Seven Car Wash of Korea, a manufacturer of steam washing machines and cleaning supplies, launched a new electric steam cleaner SP-1000

News provided by

Seven Car Wash Korea Co.

07 Aug, 2023, 08:00 ET

  • Emerging companies that manufacture steam washing machines and cleaning products considering the environment

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Car Wash Korea Co., was selected from the 30 small and medium-sized Korean companies of the year selected by the Korea Small and Medium Business Agency in 2023. Seven Car Wash Korea Co., located in Geumcheon-gu, Seoul, has established itself as a leader in steam cleaner companies based on its continuous development, efforts, and investment in products since its establishment in 1996. In addition, with the export growth history of the CEO, who has an export mindset, the <steam washing machine> was first exported to the eastern part of the United States, and is currently exported to more than 50 countries around the world, including Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, and Italy.

Seven Car Wash Korea Co., a company that manufactures environmentally conscious steam washing machines and cleaning supplies, has launched an electric steam cleaner SP-1000 this time. Although it is small in size and weighs only 25 kg, it can perform very satisfactorily cleaning tasks such as floors and tiles in residential and commercial spaces as well as cars, the company said. In addition, since this product generates a high temperature level of 180℃ within 10 minutes to handle various steam cleaning tasks, it is proud to be able to perform satisfactory work with fast and hot steam pressure heat.

All products of Seven Car Wash Korea Co., passed strict inspection by SGS according to ASME standards and obtained CE marks. On the other hand, it has been reborn as a steam car exporter every year thanks to increased exports since its foundation, and has been steadily receiving attention from consumers for its durability, efficiency, reliability, and low maintenance costs as eco-friendly products.

This item can be purchased here: https://www.ebay.com/itm/115468898506

SOURCE Seven Car Wash Korea Co.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.