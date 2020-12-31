Seven Circle Media Launches Marketing and Website Solution

HUNTINGTON, N.Y., Dec. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing and branding agency, Seven Circle Media (sevencirclemedia.com) has officially launched to provide marketing and web design services for startup and small businesses. With the current business landscape, the Team at Seven Circle Media focuses on a digital first approach.

About Seven Circle Media

Seven Circle Media is a marketing and branding agency based in Huntington, NY. Seven Circle Media offers a digital first marketing solution for businesses. Their marketing solution combines traditional marketing and digital marketing to follow a customer's purchasing habits. For more information, visit sevencirclemedia.com .

