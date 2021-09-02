Seven Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin Attorneys Selected as Palm Beach Illustrated's 2021 Top Lawyers

Attorneys are chosen for the Palm Beach Illustrated® 2021 Top Lawyers through a countywide peer review, selecting attorneys who excel in their area of practice. As such, recognition on the Top Lawyers list symbolizes excellence in practice, and attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin have consistently been named on this prestigious list since its inception.

Our attorneys have been chosen to be recognized in the Palm Beach Illustrated 2021 Top Lawyers in the following practice areas:

Managing Partner Mark W. Clark is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation.

Partner Donald R. Fountain is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation.

Partner Nancy La Vista is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Medical Malpractice Law.

Partner David C. Prather is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Personal Injury Litigation and Product Liability Litigation.

Partner Julie H. Littky-Rubin is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Appellate Practice.

Partner Ben J. Whitman is recognized for his work on behalf of plaintiffs in Product Liability Litigation.

Attorney Shana P. Nogues is recognized for her work on behalf of plaintiffs in Products Liability Litigation.

About Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin

The attorneys at Clark, Fountain, La Vista, Prather & Littky-Rubin, a West Palm Beach personal injury law firm, have been representing clients in Florida and throughout the United States for three decades. The firm represents clients in all matters of personal injury , including automobile and trucking accidents , product liability , wrongful death , and medical malpractice cases. They have secured more than one billion dollars for their injured clients. Learn more at www.clarkfountain.com .

