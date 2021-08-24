Seven Cobb Martinez Woodward Attorneys Recognized by Best Lawyers in America Guide

DALLAS, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven attorneys with Cobb Martinez Woodward PLLC have been honored with inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America publication for 2022. The prestigious legal guide recognizes those attorneys in eight challenging areas of legal practice.

The firm's Best Lawyers honorees are:

Bill Cobb , for his work representing defendants in Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Litigation - Defendants, Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

, for his work representing defendants in Commercial Litigation, Legal Malpractice Litigation - Defendants, Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants and Product Liability Litigation - Defendants Carrie Johnson Phaneuf , for her work in Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants

, for her work in Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants Daniel D. Tostrud , in the practice area of Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants

, in the practice area of Professional Malpractice Litigation - Defendants Lindsey K. Wyrick , in the category of Legal Malpractice Litigation - Defendants

Adding to these distinctions, Mr. Cobb is recognized as Lawyer of the Year in North Texas for Product Liability Defense, while Mr. Tostrud was named Lawyer of the Year for North Texas for the representation of defendants in Professional Malpractice Litigation.

Three firm attorneys have been honored on the Best Lawyers "Ones to Watch" list for exhibiting professional excellence early in their legal careers. Typically, this list includes recipients who have been in practice less than 10 years.

This year's "Ones to Watch" honorees for the firm are:

Matthew E. Last , in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation

, in the areas of Commercial Litigation and Real Estate Litigation Jennifer Smiley , in the practice areas of Labor and Employment Law – Management and Professional Malpractice Litigation

, in the practice areas of Labor and Employment Law – Management and Professional Malpractice Litigation Andrew S. Willard , for the representation of defendants in Construction Litigation and Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based on a sophisticated peer-review survey process designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographic region and legal practice area.

Consistently recognized among the top trial lawyers in Texas by their peers, the attorneys of Cobb Martinez Woodward are focused on the representation of a wide range of clients in litigation. For more information, please visit www.cobbmartinez.com.

