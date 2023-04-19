Seven Colorado Emergency Response Centers Earn "Center of Excellence" Honors from the IAED

DENVER, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Academies of Emergency Dispatch® (IAED), the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch services worldwide, today announced that seven emergency call centers in Colorado have earned or re-earned the industry's top honor for operational excellence, the Accredited Center of Excellence (ACE) designation.

The Colorado ACE honorees are:

Denver 911 in Denver, CO

911 in Colorado Springs Public Safety Communications in Colorado Springs, CO

El Paso County Sheriff's Office in Colorado Springs, CO

Sheriff's Office in Fort Collins 911 in Fort Collins, CO

911 in Loveland Emergency Communications Center in Loveland, CO

Emergency Communications Center in South Metro Fire Rescue in Centennial, CO

Weld County Regional Communications Center in Greeley, CO

These agencies were recognized during IAED's 2023 NAVIGATOR conference in Denver, which is bringing together more than 1,500 emergency services leaders for continuing education and professional development.

>> To view the full list of recipients by state, click here.

The IAED's ACE credential is the highest distinction given to emergency communication centers, certifying that they are performing at or above global standards for best practices in emergency response. ACE centers have completed a rigorous set of 20 Points of Accreditation, including strong local oversight, rigorous quality processes, and a commitment to data-driven continuous improvement.

"Accreditation is truly a pinnacle achievement," said Christof Chwojka, Accreditation Board Chair at IAED. "We applaud the dedicated calltakers, dispatchers, and leaders at each of these agencies for their commitment to the highest standards, which few achieve. The ACE credential means Coloradans can count on their first first responders to do an outstanding job."

Accreditation is valid for a three-year period, during which all standards must be upheld. Emergency communication centers can earn multiple accreditations, one for each emergency discipline they service (medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage).

Over 3,500 emergency communication centers worldwide use the medical, fire, police, and emergency nurse triage protocols developed and maintained by the IAED. The Priority Dispatch System™ is recognized and used in 46 countries as the highest standard of care and practice for emergency dispatch.

For more information about IAED accreditation, visit https://www.emergencydispatch.org/what-we-do/accreditation.

The IAED is the standard-setting organization for emergency dispatch and response services worldwide and is the leading body of emergency dispatch experts. Learn more at EmergencyDispatch.org.

SOURCE IAED