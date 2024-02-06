Seven Corners Travel Insurance Plans Now Available Through Travellinsurance.com

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelInsurance.com is pleased to welcome Seven Corners Travel Insurance to its leading travel insurance comparison marketplace. Travelinsurance.com offers travelers the easiest way to compare and buy travel insurance from top global travel insurers online. Seven Corners' award-winning trip protection plans represent a valued addition to TravelInsurance.com's product offerings.

"We are thrilled to introduce Seven Corners Trip Protection plans," says Stan Sandberg, co-founder of TravelInsurance.com. "We have strategic relationships with many world-class carriers, enabling us to provide exceptional coverage options for travelers, and now with Seven Corners joining our platform, we can deliver even more innovative insurance products and services for those traveling within the US and abroad."

Seven Corners Travel Insurance offers customized insurance and 24/7 emergency medical and travel assistance services for individuals and groups. The company's Trip Protection Basic and Choice plans provide an optimal mix of coverage and value, including Cancellation and Interruption for Any Reason options with both plans.

"We are excited to partner with TravelInsurance.com to offer our award-winning plans," says Justin Tysdal, CEO and Co-Founder of Seven Corners. "Travel insurance isn't just protection; it's peace of mind. It enables customers to enjoy their travels, without worrying about the what-ifs. From unexpected detours to unforeseen challenges, they are safeguarded."

To compare and buy travel insurance or for more information and travel tips, visit https://www.travelinsurance.com.

About Seven Corners
For more than 30 years, Seven Corners Travel Insurance has offered customizable trip protection and travel medical insurance for domestic and international customers, whether they're taking a once-in-a-lifetime trip or are frequent travelers in need of annual coverage. Seven Corners knows the unexpected can occur any time, anywhere. That's why they provide travelers with the best coverage and support — so they'll be prepared when "Trip Happens."

About TravelInsurance.com
TravelInsurance.com helps simplify the complicated world of travel insurance by providing consumers with the easiest way to compare and buy trip insurance coverage online. A member company of the U.S. Travel Insurance Association, TravelInsurance.com is owned and operated by DigiVentures Holdings, LLC, a licensed agency that works with some of the largest travel insurers in the industry. Purchases can be made directly through the TravelInsurance.com website, with policies sent by email within minutes.

