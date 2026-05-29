Seven Days in June: HEALTH IS PRIMARY Mobilizes Communities Against $1 Trillion in Healthcare Cuts with 100+ Events Planned in 50+ Cities Across 25 States and D.C.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Marc Anthony add their voices to June 1 through 7 campaign as massive healthcare cuts threaten public health, hospitals and access to care

WASHINGTON, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Days in June: HEALTH IS PRIMARY announced today that more than 100 events will be held June 1 through 7 in 50+ cities across 25 states and the District of Columbia. The national week of action is being organized in response to more than $1 trillion in healthcare cuts included in H.R. 1, passed by Congress in 2025, with many of the most damaging provisions delayed until later this year.

The nonpartisan, grassroots-driven campaign calls on communities across the country to demand that public officials elevate health as a governing priority and protect public health, hospitals, and access to care, including Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, and disease prevention programs.

Momentum continues to grow as celebrities and public figures join individuals, families, healthcare workers, faith leaders, service providers and human rights advocates to make their voices heard and hold elected leaders accountable.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Marc Anthony and Noah Wyle are among the public voices urging people across the country to participate.

"Health is deeply personal to me and my family," said Lin-Manuel Miranda in a video message supporting Seven Days in June. "Through my parents' work helping children, families and communities, we've seen firsthand what happens when people cannot get the care and support they need. This is a moment for our communities to come together and make our voices heard."

"Health is primary. Health touches every person, every family, every employer, every community, and our local economy as a result," said Marc Anthony in a video message. "Lend your voice. Share a video on social media or join one of the Seven Days in June events in your community."

Events taking place from June 1 through 7 will include town halls, community forums, rallies, marches, interfaith services, AIDS Memorial Quilt displays and candlelight vigils. Town halls and forums are planned in Chicago, St. Louis, Kansas City, Austin, Miami, Orlando and other cities. Several rallies and marches will take place in San Francisco, New York, San Diego, Denver, Harrisburg and Washington, D.C., to name a few.

On Friday, June 5, evening candlelight vigils will be held to honor lives already lost and recognize the millions more at risk if these cuts move forward. This day marks 45 years since the first Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report documented the cases that would become known as HIV/AIDS.

Remembrance events are planned in major cities and smaller communities, from the Stonewall National Monument in New York City to The Wall Las Memorias in Los Angeles, Loring Park in Minneapolis, Piedmont Park in Atlanta and Harvey Milk Plaza in San Francisco, as well as in Birmingham, Philadelphia, Chicago, Honolulu, Bangor, Maine, Wichita, Kansas, and North Adams, Massachusetts.

"Forty-five years ago, the government failed to respond with the urgency the crisis demanded. Millions of lives were lost," said Cleve Jones, human rights advocate, founder of the AIDS Memorial Quilt and a Seven Days in June organizing leader. "Five years ago, COVID exposed those failures again and millions more died. Now, as public health programs are dismantled and more than $1 trillion in healthcare cuts move forward, we must act now. We cannot wait for another crisis that will put millions more people at risk."

Experts warn the cuts will push healthcare out of reach for millions, force families to delay treatment and place more pressure on hospitals, clinics and public health programs already under stress. Programs built to detect and respond to global health threats are also being eliminated, leaving communities less prepared to prevent outbreaks before they spread.

A map of events being organized across the country, guidance on how to get involved and links to resources are available at www.sevendaysinjune.org, including county-by-county data showing how healthcare cuts will affect local areas.

Seven Days in June coalition partners include leading public health, healthcare, faith, HIV/AIDS, civil rights, labor and community organizations, including UNITE HERE, AFL-CIO, SEIU, American Federation of Teachers, Families USA, American Public Health Association, Defend Public Health, Metropolitan Community Churches, NMAC, National Nurses United, National Public Health Coalition, Save HIV Funding, Vivent Health, AIDS United, Pride at Work, Poderistas, and others.

Learn more at www.sevendaysinjune.org. Follow Health is Primary on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, and TikTok.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Seven Days in June