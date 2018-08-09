Seven Elevated to Prestigious SME College of Fellows

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SME has honored key and notable contributors to the technical and educational progress and advancement of manufacturing since 1986 by elevating them to the SME College of Fellows.

The 2018 honorees joining this distinguished group have made significant contributions to manufacturing in areas including manufacturing operations, material science, additive manufacturing, virtual prototyping, CAD/CAM, robotics, machine dynamics and control, industrial analytics and system informatics.

SME Fellows are professionals from industry, research and academia with more than 20 years of experience in manufacturing who are recognized by their peers and the manufacturing community for their impact on the manufacturing profession.

The 2018 SME College of Fellows members are at the creative forefront of manufacturing, from the earliest stages of research and innovation through production application and implementation. Additionally, through teaching, leadership and guidance, they help and guide students and young professionals in their own pursuits of advanced manufacturing degrees and careers in manufacturing.

"All of our organization — and, indeed, our entire industry — notes the significant and important contributions that mark the entire and extended careers of these professionals," said 2018 SME President Thomas R. Kurfess, PhD, FSME, PE. "We're honored and proud to include them as SME Fellows in recognition of their service and contribution."

2018 Class of SME Fellows:

The 2018 SME Fellows will be recognized during SME's Fall Awards & Installation Banquet in December. As part of their recognition, the 2018 Fellows receive lifetime, dues-free membership and can utilize the credentials "FSME" ("Fellow of SME") after their names.

Nominations for the 2018 Class of SME Fellows are due Dec. 1. Award information and nomination form can be found at sme.org/fellows. Nominees must be members of SME.

SME connects manufacturing professionals, academia and communities, sharing knowledge and resources to build inspired, educated and prosperous manufacturers and enterprises. With more than 85 years of experience and expertise in events, media, membership, training and development, and also through an education foundation, SME is committed to promoting manufacturing technology, developing a skilled workforce and attracting future generations to advance manufacturing. Learn more at sme.org, follow @SME_MFG on Twitter or facebook.com/SMEmfg.

