Seven Farms Where Visitors Can See Baby Animals This Spring and Beyond

WILSONVILLE, Ore., March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is in the air throughout Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory. This is most evident in the Willamette Valley portion, as farms are all welcoming new members into their families. Here are a few of the best places to see baby animals this spring.

Fir Point Farms

TMK Creamery in Canby, Oregon, is expecting several new calves this spring.

This country store is famous for their amazing breads, homemade cinnamon rolls and pastries made in their on-farm bakery … oh, and their tree-climbing pygmy goats. Stop by now as new baby goats arrived mid-March and the farm will also welcome baby mini pigs soon. When guests are done visiting the animals, they can stop by the store for a slice of fresh-baked pie.

TMK Creamery

What could be better than a creamery featuring single-cow cheese? A creamery that also has baby calves! Visitors may schedule a tour to meet the calves while also learning about modern agriculture. TMK is expecting several more babies between now and summer, so there will be plenty of new family members to welcome. This creamery has been working overtime; it has a new tasting room with a view into the creamery, open Saturdays from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Plus, TMK is now even producing "Cowcohol" made from fresh cow's milk. Their vodka is distilled from whey, a byproduct of their cheese-making process, meaning nothing goes to waste.

Out in the Garden Nursery

In addition to specializing in perennials and ornamental grasses, this nursery is home to a variety of furry and feathered friends, which bring out the inner kid in every visitor. The baby goats will begin to arrive the end of April and continue into early June, and this spring should also bring baby chicks. Additionally, five dogs and two cats live there. Try to find Grayson the cat who has a knack for sleeping in odd places. Pack a picnic and enjoy the peace and beauty of their majestic Heritage Oak Trees.

The Kitchen at Middleground Farms

Middleground Farms cheesemaking started thanks to their Nigerian dwarf goats and, as of last week, the farm welcomed two baby jersey calves who will provide milk for cheesemaking. Stop by and meet Faith and Toffee. While there, visit the piglets and baby chicks as well. Also, guests can try a cooking class at their recreational cooking school, which offers classes exploring fundamental skills in the kitchen and garden, as well as the lost arts of handcrafting and preserving.

Can't make it this spring? Baby animals are arriving throughout the year.

Alpacas at Marquam Hill Ranch

Baby alpacas will begin arriving in July and continue through November. Currently, the youngest baby on the farm is six months old. Guests can get up close and personal with the alpacas while learning what makes these animals so amazing. Visit the store where they sell alpaca products from their herd as well as imported from Peru. Get up close and personal with the alpacas by trying Alpaca Yoga, offered throughout the summer.

Tollen Farm

This 4.5-acre eco-friendly working farm is expecting a new miniature donkey foal in late June or early July. While there, visit the antique store, which is filled to the brim with treasures for homes and gardens. The farm also has a flock of sheep, a llama, Arabian horses and an orchard.

Rosse Posse Acres

Featuring approximately 70 head of Roosevelt and Rocky Mountain elk, Rosse Posse Acres is one of very few elk farms that welcomes visitors. Schedule a tour to learn about these magnificent animals, tour the handling facility and barn and see the elk while hearing humorous anecdotes about calving. In addition to the elk, the farm has a small petting zoo visitors get to tour featuring Fallow deer, pygmy goats, a miniature horse, ducks, pigs and chickens. They also sometimes have puppies!

Stay Awhile and Meet All of the Animals

Make the trip a weekend getaway to be able to visit a few different farms. Stay overnight at Windy Hill Farms in Wilsonville to enjoy the peacefulness of the three-acre estate, as the owner is a master gardener and has filled the grounds with incredible plants and flowers. Guests get all the benefits of country living, only minutes from everything Mt. Hood Territory has to offer.

Media Contact:

Annie Bailey Austin

503-473-6545 (cell)

annie@mthoodterritory.com

Related Images

calf-at-tmk-creamery-in-oregons-mt.jpg

Calf at TMK Creamery in Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

TMK Creamery in Canby, Oregon, is expecting several new calves this spring.

miniature-donkey-at-tollen-farm-in.jpeg

Miniature donkey at Tollen Farm in Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

Tollen Farm is expecting to welcome a new miniature donkey foal to its farm in late June or July.

baby-goat-at-out-in-the-garden-in.jpg

Baby goat at Out in the Garden in Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

New baby goats will be coming into the world towards the end of April through June at Out in the Garden in Molalla, Oregon.

spring-chicks-at-out-in-the-garden.jpg

Spring chicks at Out in the Garden, Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory

Look out for new baby chicks at Out in the Garden in Molalla, Oregon.

SOURCE Oregon's Mt. Hood Territory