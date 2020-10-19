Seven from Wright Close & Barger Named to 2020 Texas Super Lawyers List

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven lawyers with Texas appellate and civil litigation firm Wright Close & Barger LLP have been named to the list of Texas Super Lawyers for 2020, including firm co-founder Thomas Wright, who is once again recognized as one of the Top 100 lawyers in Houston.

Mr. Wright, along with firm partners Jessica Barger, Russ Hollenbeck and Raffi Melkonian were selected for their appellate work. Mr. Melkonian was also recognized as a Top 100 lawyer in Houston. Firm partners Howard Close and Andrew Love were selected by the peer-review rating guide for their civil litigation defense work, and Randall Owens made the list for his business litigation practice.

No more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys are chosen for Super Lawyers each year. Super Lawyers, which is owned by Thomson Reuters, determines each year's honorees through a patented multiphase process that involves nominations by lawyers, a survey of managing partners, and considerable research into each attorney's achievements. A blue-ribbon panel of lawyers reviews nominees within their own practice areas.

"Every day, it's about the work we do for our clients – our commitment to them," said Mr. Wright. "To have so many members of our team included in the top 5 percent of attorneys in the state is a testament to our commitment and passion for what we do."

Wright Close & Barger's Texas Super Lawyers honors come less than two months after 15 firm attorneys were recognized in the 27th edition of The Best Lawyers in America.

The full list appears in the Texas edition of Super Lawyers and Texas Monthly magazines in November. For the full list, visit https://www.superlawyers.com/ .

Wright Close & Barger LLP is a Houston-based civil trial and appellate firm handling complex trial and appeals work for clients across Texas. Our lawyers have a track record for achieving favorable resolutions in cases involving catastrophic personal injury, insurance coverage, intellectual property, oil and gas, product defects, commercial disputes, arbitration and mediation, trade secrets, and trust and estate litigation, among others. We also assist with pretrial motions, special evidence problems, challenges to expert witnesses, and the critical work on the court's charge to the jury. To learn more, visit http://www.wrightclosebarger.com/.

Media Contact:

April Arias

800-559-4534

[email protected]

SOURCE Wright Close & Barger LLP

Related Links

https://www.wrightclosebarger.com

