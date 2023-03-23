Seven FSi Team Members Earn Microsoft Certified Trainer Certifications

VIENNA, Va., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FSi Strategies, a leading provider of Managed and Professional IT Services, is thrilled to announce that seven members of its team have become Microsoft Certified Trainers (MCTs).

The MCT program is an exclusive certification that is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated prime technical and instructional experience in Microsoft technologies. The seven staff members who have earned their MCT certifications are John Firth, Mike Lazich, Hasmik Najaryan, Trystan Bennett, David Elkins, Peter Stasik, and Charles Rutkowski.

"We are thrilled to have seven staff members become Microsoft Certified Trainers," said CEO Redha Morsli. "Learning is a core part of our culture at FSi, and these certifications reflect our commitment to learning, continued growth, and delivering exceptional services to our clients."

FSi Strategies is confident that these certifications further their commitment to providing quality service to clients.

About FSi: FSi Strategies is a customer-centric Microsoft Partner providing Microsoft Managed IT and Professional Services with over 20 years of experience. As Microsoft Cloud experts, we provide strategic enterprise class Modern Workplace IT solutions that engage your employees and accelerate productivity and collaboration while optimizing your environment securely. We engage with your team to modernize your environment and ensure you are strategically leveraging modern work technologies, Microsoft Teams, and Teams Rooms. Learn more at www.fsistrategies.com.

SOURCE FSi Strategies