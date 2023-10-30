Seven funds of Alpha Architect will move primary listing from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. to NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

News provided by

ETF Architect

30 Oct, 2023, 17:59 ET

HAVERTOWN, Pa., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (ETF Architect) -- EA Series Trust announces that the Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Value ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF, Alpha Architect U.S. Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF, Alpha Architect Value Momentum Trend ETF, Alpha Architect High Inflation and Deflation ETF, and the Relative Sentiment Tactical Allocation ETF ("QVAL", "IVAL", "QMOM", "IMOM", "VMOT", "HIDE", and "MOOD" or the "Funds") will move their primary listings from Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. to NASDAQ Stock Market LLC.

The Funds will officially begin trading on Nasdaq at market open on November 21, 2023. The Funds will continue trading as normal on Cboe BZX Exchange, Inc. and NYSE Arca, Inc. until market close on November 20, 2023.

The change in listing will not affect shareholders of The Funds.

Carefully consider the Funds' investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Funds' statutory and summary prospectuses, which may be obtained by calling (215) 882-9983 or by visiting etfsite.alphaarchitect.com. Please visit https://relativesentimentetfs.com/mood for MOOD-specific information. Read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

ABOUT ETF ARCHITECT
Veteran owned and operated; ETF Architect is the market leader for best-in-class ETF operations. ETF Architect partners with Advisers, ETF sponsors, mutual fund managers, and industry veterans to launch ETFs. For more information, visit www.ETFArchitect.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please call 1.215.882.9983 or visit our website at etfarchitect.com. Read the prospectuses or summary prospectuses carefully before investing.

The Funds are distributed by Quasar Distributors, LLC.

SOURCE ETF Architect

Also from this source

Merlyn.AI Corporation Announces ETFs Liquidation, De-listing

(ETF Architect) -- Upon the recommendation of Empowered Funds, LLC, dba EA Advisers, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of EA Series Trust (the...

ROC Investments, LLC Announces ETF Liquidation, De-listing

(ETF Architect) -- Upon the recommendation of Empowered Funds, LLC, dba EA Advisers, the Board of Trustees (the "Board") of EA Series Trust (the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mutual Funds

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.