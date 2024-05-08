Seven Graduating High School Interns Sign Offer Letters from Advanced Technology Services

PEORIA, Ill., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS) is pleased to announce its first signing day ceremony for graduating high school interns committing to full-time positions at ATS was a resounding success. On May 7, seven high school students who completed an ATS internship during the 2023-2024 school year formally accepted employment at the company, including three joining as test technicians and four as maintenance associates. ATS plans to expand the program in the coming years.

This inaugural event was made possible through collaborative efforts between ATS's team, support from forward-thinking leaders at Metamora Township High School, and the dedicated students participating in the school's work-based learning program. The academic partnership, one of several cultivated by ATS, strives to address the industrial labor shortage and skills gap by nurturing the next generation of skilled workers in manufacturing.

The importance of such initiatives is underscored by a recent study by McKinsey & Company, which identified significant challenges in the skilled trades, such as limited exposure, support, and a perceived stigma compared to traditional four-year degrees. The reality is that modern manufacturers are integrating innovative technologies like artificial intelligence and robotics to automate routine, hazardous, and physically demanding tasks, empowering workers to focus on higher-value responsibilities and creating many new and exciting career opportunities within the field.

"We'd like to thank the high school faculty for their exceptional assistance and collaboration, which has been critical to the success of ATS's work-based learning initiative," said Jayson Algas, Senior Recruiter at ATS. "We have hope that these efforts will help close our nation's skilled trades gap and enhance awareness of the many exciting career opportunities in manufacturing."

"As full-time employees, these talented graduates will gain access to further upskilling and career advancement opportunities, including eligibility for offerings such as ATS's tuition reimbursement program," added Algas.

About ATS's Internship Program:

ATS internships expose students to the possibilities of modern manufacturing careers. Instructors from the SkillPoint™ Technical Training Program provide a comprehensive blend of classroom and hands-on training. Among the concepts they learn are safety procedures and protocols, shop math, print reading, and PLC programming and troubleshooting. Students spend half the week learning from certified instructors in a classroom setting and the other half transitioning theory into practice, gaining practical experience at local technical centers where they job shadow technicians at ATS sites. The program prepares the students for immediate employment and sets them on a path toward long-term success in factory maintenance and machine tool repair.

About Advanced Technology Services:

Advanced Technology Services, Inc. (ATS), is a global services provider with nearly four decades of proven experience as a single source for industrial maintenance, technology, and parts. Established in 1985, the company has grown to be a market leader supporting over 1,400 customer manufacturing sites. Through its industry-leading safety, people, processes, and technologies, ATS is advancing solutions that make its customers' operations more productive, more reliable, and more data-driven. Learn how ATS makes factories run better and smarter at www.advancedtech.com.

