Seven Group Launches New Campaign Feature and Expands Offering as Platform Growth Heats Up With Financial Advisors Getting Serious on Digital Marketing

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Group, a New York City-based marketing platform catering exclusively to financial advisors, today announced the launch of its new campaign functionality. Advisors can deploy out-of-the-box email campaigns directly from the platform with a customizable twist.

This launch comes on the heels of a rapid first year of growth for the platform, which has largely come from the independent RIA market. With the launch of the feature, advisors will have access to more content and more functionality to reach prospects and leads simply, seamlessly, and quickly. They'll be able to upload lead lists, choose pre-built campaigns that allow them to upload their own custom blog and webinar links, schedule emails from the system, and measure the impact of each individual campaign.

This new feature, paired with Seven's unique marketing program and content, will enable advisors to capture more wallet share.

Alex Cavalieri, co-founder of Seven Group, said, "We've included everything our advisors told us they love about the Seven experience - and amped it up. Our goal is to help advisors create a sustainable marketing program that makes sense in the context of their goals and operating model. Our tech platform, including this new feature, help round out the program we offer."

Seven Group pairs marketing technology with an agile consultative approach, breaking up the program into three phases: (1) unpacking advisors' challenges and opportunities, (2) delivering a fully integrated marketing road map, and (3) providing access to exclusive digital resources, content, and automation tools.

Advisors have the ability to engage Seven Group on a subscription basis at $74.99, $199 or $499 a month. To learn more about the services offered, advisors can head to https://www.thesevengroup.com/platform/.

