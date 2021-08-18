Seven Group Partners With XY Planning Network to Help Financial Advisors Elevate Their Marketing and Expand Their Digital Reach

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven Group, a New York City-based marketing platform catering exclusively to financial advisors, today announced a partnership with XY Planning Network (XYPN), the leading organization of fee-only financial advisors who specialize in working with next-gen clients.

As the digital landscape becomes more competitive, this partnership recognizes that advisors need a tactical advantage. By leveraging Seven Group services, XYPN advisors can scale their efforts with customizable marketing content and programs from the Seven platform. Seven Group will help these digital-centric firms differentiate themselves, engage prospects more effectively, and build deeper client relationships.

Alex Cavalieri, Founder & CEO of Seven Group, said, "We're incredibly excited and honored to be the marketing partner of choice for XY Planning Network. They're an industry leader in helping advisors grow independently - and we've seen the independent advisor really embrace our platform, so we think it's a perfect fit."

Seven Group pairs marketing technology with an agile consultative approach to make digital marketing customizable, repeatable - and effective. The robust onboarding program happens in three phases:

Unpacking advisors' challenges and opportunities. Delivering a fully integrated marketing road map. Providing access to expert guidance, customizable content, ready-to-send campaigns, and automation tools.

Advisors work with Seven Group on a subscription basis. XYPN members will receive exclusive discounts, and their experience will be tailored to their unique needs. "In the independent advisor marketplace, an integrated marketing strategy is vital for growth," said Jordan Hutchison, XYPN's Director of Partnerships. "The combination of powerful technology and consultative services Seven Group offers will help XYPN advisors take their marketing to the next level."

To learn more about the services offered, advisors can visit thesevengroup.com/platform.

About Seven Group

Seven Group seeks to enable financial advisors to act with speed and confidence in changing times.

Seven Group is a platform & program that powers financial advisors to market more effectively in a digital world. Higher touch than your traditional tech platform, more affordable than your traditional marketing agency. We're the one-stop-marketing-shop for financial advisors.

Visit www.thesevengroup.com to learn more.

About XY Planning Network

XY Planning Network is the leading financial planning platform for fee-for-service financial advisors who want to serve Gen X and Gen Y clients, providing comprehensive financial planning services for a monthly subscription fee and without product sales or asset minimums. The Network offers a virtual community for new and established financial advisors who want to serve a younger clientele, and provides its members compliance support services, marketing support, business tools and templates, and a wide range of technology solutions.

