Seven Hills Auctions debuts with three multi-property online auctions

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twenty-year real estate veteran Buddy Lee has formed Seven Hills Auctions, which will sell commercial and residential real estate throughout the Southeast in live and online auctions. The firm has already scheduled its first three online events, which will sell a total of 34 properties.

Lee said versatility will be the cornerstone of the new company's operating philosophy. "We can offer live auctions with simulcast as well as timed online bidding, and we can adapt for more situations. If assets are clustered into a small area, a live auction may work best. But when you're selling in different parts of the country, an online auction may get the best results," said Lee.

The first auction will feature 14 properties in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. The online event, which ends at noon on May 9, features a waterfront home in Eastman, Georgia, as well as a commercial condominium in Kingsland, Georgia, a riverfront homesite on Gowie Creek in Waverly, and other properties in St. Marys, Ocilla and Waycross.

The second auction, featuring nine properties, will include homesites on Lake Lanier and Lake Seminole, as well as sites in Crawfordville, Florida and Lanark Village, Florida. It also includes a commercial building in Marshallville, Georgia. Bidding will end at noon Thursday, May 16.

The third will include 12 Alabama properties, with bids closing at noon Thursday, May 23. "Nine of these are in Eufaula, Alabama, including an entire subdivision on the lake, a 15-acre tract on the lake, and other lots on the lake. We also have a seven-acre tract inside the Country Club of Alabama," said Lee.

Seven Hills Auctions, headquartered in Tallahassee, will focus primarily on assets in the Southeast owned by investors, private investment groups, banks and individuals. Those seeking additional information may visit sevenhillsauctions.com or call 800-742-9165.

