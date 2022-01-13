Seven Home Product Brands Rank Highest in Trust in America's Most Trusted Study, Lifestory Research Reports

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand trust is among the most important features people consider when shopping for products for their homes. Today, Lifestory Research released seven product category studies from the 2022 America's Most Trusted® Study. The brands of Pella, Andersen, Thomasville, Corian, Rubbermaid, and Rheem ranked #1 in brand trust within their respective product categories in the study.

"Consumers are faced with a multitude of decisions when shopping for a product and search for signals that will support them in making a decision. Among the most important features that influence a decision is brand trust," said Lifestory Research President Eric Snider.

America's Most Trusted® is a study of people actively shopping or considering a product and have formed an opinion of the brand. The research program marks its tenth year in 2022, in which over 50,000 opinions were collected to identify the brands people trust the most. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which determines customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists. This year the America's Most Trusted® Study measured brand trust in 53 product classes in which the most recognized brands were evaluated by people actively considering a product.

Today the results were released for 7 home design product studies. The studies examine brand trust for front entry doors, back patio doors, windows, countertops, custom closet systems, water heater, and cabinets. The 2022 ranking for each product category is based on people surveyed in the prior year between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for the product for their home.

Highlights of Product Studies and Brand Awards:

America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Pella. Pella received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.7) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted front entry door brand. The ranking is based on 4,423 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new front entry door. The brands in the study included Pella, JELD-WEN, Stanley, Sierra Pacific, Therma-Tru, Weather Shield, Simpson, Milgard, Masonite, and Benchmark. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Front Entry Door study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-front-entry-door

America's Most Trusted® Patio Door

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Patio Door earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Andersen. Andersen received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (115.6) and obtained the #1 ranking of most trusted patio door brand. The ranking is based on 5,560 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new patio door for their home. The brands in the study included Andersen, Pella, Weather Shield, Milgard, Stanley, JELD-WEN, Marvin, Therma-Tru, and Masonite. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Patio Door study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-back-patio-door

America's Most Trusted® Window

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Window earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Pella. Pella captured the #1 ranking of most trusted window brand with the highest Net Trust Quotient score (118.9). The ranking is based on 5,130 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new window for their home. The brands in the study included Pella, Andersen, JELD-WEN, Milgard, Weather Shield, Marvin, and Ply Gem. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Window study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-window

America's Most Trusted® Cabinet

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Cabinet earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Thomasville. Thomasville received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (111.7) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted kitchen and bathroom cabinet brand. The ranking is based on 7,260 people surveyed while actively shopping for cabinets for a home. The brands in the study included Thomasville, MasterCraft, Kitchen Craft, American Woodmark, Merillat, KraftMaid, Hampton Bay, Quaker Maid, Quality Cabinets, Allen + Roth, Glacier Bay, and Timberlake. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Cabinet study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-kitchen-bathroom-cabinet

America's Most Trusted® Countertop

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Countertop earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Corian. Corian was the #1 ranked countertop brand with the highest Net Trust Quotient score (105.7). This is the third year in which Corian is rated #1 in the annual America's Most Trusted Countertop study. The ranking is based on 5,684 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new countertop for a home. The brands in the survey included Corian, Silestone, Cambria, Caesarstone, Swanstone, Wilsonart, Staron, and Formica. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Countertop study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-countertop

America's Most Trusted® Home Closet System

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Home Closet System earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Rubbermaid. Rubbermaid received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (108.6) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted home closet system brand. The ranking is based on 3,970 people surveyed while actively shopping for a home closet system. The brands in the study included Rubbermaid, California Closets, Closet Maid, IKEA Pax, and Closet Factory. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Home Closet System study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-home-closet-system

America's Most Trusted® Water Heater

The Lifestory Research 2022 America's Most Trusted® Water Heater earning the 5 Star Trust Rating is Rheem. Rheem received the highest Net Trust Quotient score (110.4) and earned the #1 ranking of most trusted water heater brand. The ranking is based on 4,904 people surveyed while actively shopping for a new water heater. The brands in the study included Rheem, Bosch, GE, Kenmore, AO Smith, Ruud, Bradford White, and Riannai. For more information about the Lifestory Research 2022, America's Most Trusted® Water Heater study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2022-americas-most-trusted-water-heater

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. The study uses well-established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

